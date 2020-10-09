 FIFA 21 La Liga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners - Dexerto
FIFA 21 La Liga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:11 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 12:12

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 pOTM la liga
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS and La Liga combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the Spanish top flight. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 for players to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’re going to be posting regular information about where to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

The winner of each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

Messi FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Lionel Messi will probably pick up a few POTM awards in FIFA 21, during the course of the season.

How to vote for La Liga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for La Liga, follow these short steps:

  • Head over to the EA SPORTS La Liga POTM website. 
  • Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  • Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  • The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 La Liga POTM Winners & Nominees

Users can select a nominee to vote for via EA SPORTS’ official PL POTM vote page.

September nominees

FIFA 21 POTM Player of the Month La Liga
EA SPORTS
Here’s the list of nominees for La Liga’s POTM award in September.

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on September 30, the La Liga POTM nominees are the following:

  • Luis Suarez
  • Iago Aspas
  • José Luis Morales
  • Ansu Fati
  • Luis Milla
  • Mikel Merino
  • Sergio Canales

When are new FIFA 21 POTM cards announced?

The dates for these announcements are often quite sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does tend to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.

How to complete FIFA 21’s Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:35 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 11:47

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Calvert Lewin SBC POTM
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Premier League. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC, as the Everton striker has scooped the prize and a new FUT card. 

The Englishman has been in red hot form for the Toffees since the season began and has not slowed down since, scoring for England on his debut call-up, October 8.

What better time to release his card than on launch day of FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, as he’s dropped right into the game.

The news was confirmed a day after his goal against Wales, where the Lions won 3-0, as seen below in a tweet from the Premier League. 

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card looks set to enter that elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 88 pace and 82 shooting. That’s one of the best the league has to offer.

FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are two teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called Top Form and Premier League. Here’s how to check them both off and get your hands on DCL’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Calvert Lewin POTM solution Top Form
FUTBIN
Top Form SBC solution for FIFA 21’s PL POTM SBC.

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Premier League SBC solution Calvert-Lewin
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League POTM challenge.

How much is Calvert-Lewin POTM in FIFA 21?

Using information from the reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that the Calvert Lewin POTM SBC is going to cost between 60,000 and 70,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this type of striker and those stats, it could be the biggest bargain so far – but have in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. For completing the SBC, you will also pick up two packs for your troubles: Jumbo Gold Pack and a Premium Electrum Players Pack.

For more FIFA 21 SBC guides, stick with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.