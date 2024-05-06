Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support program: All teams & six-figure payment explained

The Esports World Cup is doing more than putting on a giant tournament in the summer, it’s also doling out billions of dollars to a select group of esports organizations from around the world.

The Esports World Cup kicks off in July with teams competing in over a dozen esports titles. The people behind the mega tournament series, the Saudi Arabian government, are also directly injecting money into esports through its Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support Program.

The club program was announced in February 2024. It will help the organizations chosen to join by giving them money to “support their existing operations and their entrance into new competitive titles within the Esports World Cup.”

On May 6, 2024, EWC announced which teams have been chosen to join the program.

What esports teams are in the Esports World Cup Club?

Thirty teams have been chosen for the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support program. They are as follows:

100 Thieves

Blacklist International

Cloud9

Fnatic

FURIA Esports

Karmine Corp

Gen.G

Guild Esports

Gaimin Gladiator

G2 Esports

Movistar KOI

NRG Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Navi

LGD Gaming

OG Esports

LOUD

Spacestation

Team Liquid

Team Falcons

Team Secret

T1

Talon Esports

Virtus Pro

Twisted Minds

Tundra Esports

Team Vitality

TSM

Weibo Gaming

The initial announcement for the program said only 28 teams would be chosen. However, the program has been expanded to include an additional two teams.

22 teams were given direct invitations, while eight others had to apply to be in the program. EWC has claimed over 150 esports organizations applied to the program.

These club teams are not directly invited to the 19 esports tournaments at EWC and will have to battle through qualification just like everyone else.

How much money do esports teams in the Esports World Cup Club earn?

Teams part of the Esports World Cup Foundation Club Support program can earn an annual six-figure payout. The payout is tied to their competitive performance and ability to “drive viewership and fan engagement” in the lead-up to and at the Esports World Cup.

The club program website says the 2024 “one-time stimulus” is for teams who want to enter new competitive gaming titles. The money promised has already led to multiple esports orgs re-entering or debuting in multiple competitive esports titles, expanding into different international markets, and expanding their existing staff, according to EWC.

Notably, the exact amount of money eligible for teams to earn has not been revealed.

This article will be updated when more information about the Esports World Cup Club is revealed.