FIFA 21 FUT Champs bug makes TOTW 7 red pick rewards useless - Dexerto

Players are experiencing issues with FIFA 21 FUT Champs Weekend League rewards, as Red Player Picks from Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) have been made basically useless by a strange bug.

The game has been released for just over a month now and players enjoying building up their squad in FUT. One of the many reasons FIFA players love FUT is the freedom of choosing different players and making a unique team, bolstered by rewards each weekend.

However, as with any new release, FIFA 21 has been experiencing some issues since its launch in October. One of which involves players being unable to use Red Picks from the latest TOTW squad, meaning the likes of Lionel Messi, Bruno Fernandes, and others who received boosted stats are impossible to play with.

FIFA 21 FUT Champs rewards bug discovered

The issue with FIFA 21 FUT Champs Red Picks surfaced on November 12, where developers confirmed they were looking into the situation shortly after rolling out their rewards.

The response from the FIFA community has been one of frustration and anger, as you might expect. Despite this, EA have acknowledged the bug and is currently working to fix the issue.

Their tweet on the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter has told fans to stay tuned for updates, as seen below.

Hey #FIFA21 players, we’ve seen reports that players can’t use Red Picks from our TOTW in squads. We’re investigating right now. In the meantime, you can play as usual if you use a squad without Red Picks (make sure you also have none on your bench). Stay tuned for updates. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) November 12, 2020

All we can do is keep our fingers crossed and hope the FIFA 21 FUT Champs rewards issue is resolved swiftly. We’ll update this article with any news on the topic so stay tuned.