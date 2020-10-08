 FIFA 21 Career Mode potentials: 10 wonderkids you need to sign
FIFA 21 Career Mode potentials: 10 wonderkids you need to sign

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:45 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 16:47

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 Career Mode high potential players wonderkids
EA SPORTS

With Career Mode getting a revamp in FIFA 21, one of the most important things for managers to look out for is wonderkids with high potential, those hidden gems set to be world-beaters. Luckily for you, we’ve got it covered.

Wonderkids should be one of the first things you look out for when kicking off your FIFA 21 management career. You want to find cheap players with high potential that can go on to win your team the Champions League, or make hundreds of millions off of down the line.

Of course, you already know about the young players guaranteed to cause a stir: Mbappe, Haaland, Sancho and more are barely out of their teens and already look set to dominate, but what about those more obscure players you might not have heard of yet?

Here’s a list of some you should be looking at.

Takefusa Kubo (RM, Villareal CF)

Takefusa Kubo FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Kubo is already a highly-revered young talent, so you’ll want to get him sooner rather than later.
  • OVR: 75
  • POT: 89

Kubo is a 17-year-old Japanese currently on loan from Real Madrid at Villareal. As always, Barcelona and Real Madrid have some great youngsters in their squads, and it’s worth checking both for young players that, although they might cost you a premium considering their age, are guaranteed returns.

Kubo will likely set you back around £14.5m in Career Mode, according to SoFifa, but he could end up raking in 10 times that if developed properly.

Jeremie Frimpong (RB, Celtic)

  • OVR: 70
  • POT: 86

Frimpong is only 19, but has already staked his claim in Celtic’s first team — but you’ll have to jump quickly if you want to buy him, as he’ll likely be atop the list of many top European teams throughout the next few seasons.

Bidding for Frimpong should start at at least $3.5m, but he does have a $8.5m release clause in his contract, too. Not bad for a future world-beating right back.

Rayan Cherki (CAM, Olympique Lyonnais)

Rayan Cherki Lyon FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Cherki is only 16 in FIFA 21 — which means he could serve you for over two decades and get more than your money’s worth.
  • OVR: 67
  • POT: 88

Rayan Cherki is likely to be one not many have heard too much about, at 16 years old, but if EA SPORTS are right, he could become a phenomenal player over the next few years.

Occupying the number 10 role, Cherki could see a huge boost to his rating over the years, and actually clocks in incredibly cheap, at around £1.7m, with a £4.9m release clause. Considering he could reach 88 overall, this is an absurdly low cost, and should be taken advantage of as soon as possible.

Thiago Almada (CAM, Vélez Sarsfield)

  • OVR: 73
  • POT: 89

Thiago Almada is one of the most exciting young prospects of FIFA 21, especially with his ability to play comfortably in almost any attacking position. The 19-year-old Argentian sees a huge boost in his overall rating with the right development, and as he’s only 73 at the start of Career Mode, could be a perfect investment for mid-table sides in Europe’s top leagues.

He is expected to cost around £8.5m, though you should probably anticipate spending a little more.

Nuno Mendes (LWB, Sporting CP)

FIFA 21 Nuno Mendes Sporting CP
EA SPORTS
Expect to see Mendes contending as one of the best full backs in the game within a few years.
  • OVR: 72
  • POT: 87

Portuguese youngster Nuno Mendes plays at Sporting CP currently, but could become one of the best left backs in FIFA, especially with how important fast, attacking full backs are in the modern game.

At the age of 18, Mendes is predicted to cost managers around £6m.

Sebastiano Esposito (ST, SPAL)

  • OVR: 66
  • POT: 86

17-year-old Italian striker Esposito is, according to FIFA at least, looking like Italy’s next big strike force. Following in the footsteps of prominent Italian forwards like Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero, there have been some iconic strikers from the Azzurri, and it’s well worth getting Esposito in for similar results.

His expected cost is at least £1.3m, but he has a £3.6m release clause to fall back on if you’re willing to part with the money.

Jeremy Doku (RW, RSC Anderlecht)

Jeremy Doku Anderlecht FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Doku is primed for bigger things in FIFA 21 if you get him in early.
  • OVR: 71
  • POT: 88

Jeremy Doku looks to be the next big star for an ever-more-promising Belgian national side, as far as FIFA ratings are concerned. He plays on the right wing predominantly, but could also be utilised on the left if it’s a position that needs filling, and at 18 there’s more than enough time to mold him to perfection on either side, with game time.

Doku should cost you around £4.9m.

Bright Akwo Arrey-Mbi (CB, Bayern Munchen II)

  • OVR: 60
  • POT: 86

Regardless of which club you decide to take over, Arrey-Mbi should be headed straight into your transfer list. At just 60 overall, he’s not going to cause an immediate impact, but a solid CB is imperative and he’s going to be that and more down the line.

He will only cost around £425k, which is enticing, but considering his contract with Bayern’s B-team has only just started, don’t expect the team to sell up too easily: instead, you’ll have to hit his £1m release clause, or a Loan with Buy option might be the perfect way to get the young German into your team.

Florian Wirtz (CAM, Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

FIFA 21 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen
EA SPORTS
Wirtz already looks like a genius on the ball, and is only going to get better.
  • OVR: 68
  • POT: 88

Florian Wirtz is a German 17-year-old that joins a long list of promising CAMs in FIFA 21, and could be ideal for a lower-table club looking to latch on to the next big thing, thanks to his 68 overall rating at the start of the FIFA 21 season.

Wirtz can also be utilized on the right side of the midfield if need be, and at just £1.8m, is one of the biggest steals you’ll find in Career Mode and could push lower teams to the heights of championship glory. That said, his release clause is £4.9m, so be prepared to fork out a little more.

Maarten Vandevoordt (GK, KRC Genk)

  • OVR: 68
  • POT: 87

Without a doubt, if you’re looking to get a goalkeeper that will become arguably the best in the world in FIFA 21, Vandevoordt is the only player you should be considering if you’re on any kind of budget.

WIth a 68 rating, he’s not likely to immediately make it into the team unless you manage to secure him for a lower-league club, but at around £1.5m ($3.2m release clause), most clubs will want to look to the German 18-year-old as their future shotstopper.

Haaland FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Many of these players will easily compete against the likes of Haaland, Sancho and Mbappe down the line if developed properly.

Obviously, there are a number of players that could easily fit into this list. It’s well worth looking up players such as Camavinga, Joelson Fernandes, Reinier and more, but this list above looks at some of the best hidden young talents across all different positions, so you can find someone that fits your needs better.

If you find any other wonderkids that are must-have in FIFA 21, be sure to tweet us at @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch to let us know!

FIFA 21 review: Forget everything you know about defending, this is wild

Published: 8/Oct/2020 13:49

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 with Lionel Messi
EA SPORTS

There are a lot of words you could use to describe FIFA 21. Refreshing, chaotic, fast, but ‘different’ is the one that stands out this year. Much of the community would agree FIFA 20 underdelivered on gameplay and things were made to feel far too defensive. Well, this game makes you forget any of that ever happened. Here’s our FIFA 21 review. 

The game released on EA Play early access on October 1, meaning we’ve had our hands on EA’s flagship sports game for over a week. Many of the changes laid out in the pitch notes have been shared by a handful of developers since the game was made available, drawing eyes to new features that are serious difference-makers, because gameplay has shifted so much since last year.

There appears to have been a greater sense of absorbing and acting upon community feedback from developers, too. Last year’s title was slow, passing wasn’t up to scratch, and many teams were too comfortable sitting back and shielding leads with counter-attacks, rather than total football. Now, you don’t really have an option. The wall has fallen down.

One word of advice here before we deep dive into each section, but don’t keep playing that way in FIFA 21. You will get slaughtered.

FIFA 21 Review

  • Copy: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (Xbox One)
  • Price: $99 / £89.99
  • Developer: EA SPORTS
  • Release date: October 9
  • Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

Gameplay

Gameplay overhauls are mentioned every year in FIFA. The game is always evolving, no doubt about that, although the overhaul this year appears to been executed in a targeted manner. The areas people were not particularly fond of, such as the speed of play, passing, heading, defending, and attacking have all been addressed.

The game is much faster than last year, meaning it doesn’t feel like a game of chess in competitive modes. The cocktail of enhanced AI for forwards and attacking features like Directed Pass and Go makes fixtures more exciting, even if defending is a challenge.

Do not be surprised if some matches are like basketball at the beginning, because there is a learning curve here. It can be frustrating at times, seeing your midfield and defense split open so easily. The team in possession will pretty much always look dangerous. It’s about picking up players, cutting passing lanes, and covering space to defend effectively – which is tough.

Messi FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Fortune often favors the attacker in FIFA 21.

Tracking runners and having a high level of concentration, from a defensive standpoint, is going to be the key to finding success this year. It’s got a very arcade-like feel to it, almost a throwback to games in the past like FIFA 19 where speed was everything.

Crossing is one of the deadliest types of pass in the new game, although the driven variety aren’t as useful as last year. Standard crossing into the box and standing it up at the back post looks to be very effective, showing that the switch to manual crossing – announced in the gameplay pitch notes – appears to have made a significant upgrade. Last year, scoring from headers was almost impossible, but this year it’s much easier.

Goalkeeper ratings don’t seem to make much difference, though, it must be said. For the most part, there appears to be a strong slant towards the attacker in 1v1 scenarios, which can be a little frustrating if you spend big money on a top player between the sticks.

Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 review
EA SPORTS
Ultimate Team players may argue the game is still pay to win, which to a certain extent it is, but there’s some big wins for low spenders.

The FUT Market is an enigma. Last year, the market was flooded with high-rated cards pretty much from day one, not to mention to countless promos that rolled out since that time. In exclusive interviews with YouTubers Manny and MattHDGamer earlier in the year, EA Sports told us they would like to see less special cards. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

The way things are shaping up so far is that there’s a lot of cheap players for good value, same with the super expensive ones, yet there’s a lack of middle ground. You don’t find much variation in opponent lineups, because the Bundesliga and Premier League teams are full of meta cards. In previous iterations, you had a plethora of team options to pick from, but this year those two leagues do appear to be dominating. Maybe TOTW and other promos will shake that up as time rolls on.

Meta cards are already being sieved out by the community, even if they are not as high rated as others in their respective leagues. Speedy midfielders with strength, fast defenders, and strikers that can get beyond the back line are obviously priority prizes for players – so expect them to be pricey.

With Division Rivals now having a 30 game cap on it, you’re going to see much less of a panic for staying in the rewards bracket you want. Now that players no longer have the ability to play unlimited matches before the deadline to push themselves higher – and you potentially lower – that’s a big win for those who don’t want FIFA 21 to feel like a part-time job. Fewer games to play and if you get enough positive results, you can unlock loads of coins, FUT Packs, and more.

Only really the top divisions of Rivals should feel ‘pay to win’, but even then, Squad Battles provides an alternative to build up your spending power.

FIFA 21 screenshot
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been upgraded massively, with new stadium building, rewards changes, and more.

It’s a fast game mode, unlike last year. Expect to see a lot of goals per game, a fast tempo, and with so many quick wingers on the game, fast fullbacks are a must. The meta will likely become more clear when FUT Champions starts up, so we’ll have to wait and see how competitive modes shape up in terms of longevity.

At first glance, the rewards on offer make playing very worthwhile for any player looking to go the distance and build a good team, even without investing large sums of money in FIFA Points.

Squad Building Challenges are very popular in Ultimate Team and no doubt they will be again this year. Not many had been released at the time of writing, but as usual, the trend of high rewards for low cost will be something players look forward to as these SBCs roll out.

Career Mode

FIFA 21 career mode manager
EA SPORTS
Managing a club in FIFA 21 feels a lot more hands-on and interactive than usual.

Customization is king in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

You can now shape the way pretty much everything looks when you take a job at a football club. Everything from the training regime to teaching players to play new roles, to fit your vision for what’s happening on the pitch. Past iterations have added manager customization and pre-season tournaments, but the return of visual match simulation – which featured in games in the past – makes the not so meaningful games a bit more interesting.

Juggling the morale, fitness, sharpness and performance of your squad is a challenge. So, no question about it, cup competitions naturally become a lower priority for the head coach more often than not. With visual sim, you can put out a team of younger or inexperienced players, see how they get on, and then intervene if the game plan doesn’t work out. It’s great to see it back in the game.

Transfer budgets and moves in-game are slightly more realistic. There’s new player swap deals and AI clubs will even make these propositions during negotiations, which makes transfers more fascinating. You might still be able to pick up some decent deals on players you may think would have higher asking prices, though it’s much rarer in FIFA 21 Career Mode. Clubs ask for an amount they think the player is worth to them, rather than being lowballed like years gone by.

There could be room for improvement in further customization, such as being able to change the commentary team, design new kits, build stadiums and upgrade your training facilities. Though, that would all seem a natural progression for next time.

FIFA 21 review | Verdict: 8/10

Overall, the game has changed significantly. You can’t take that for granted, as many titles in the past have been very similar to their predecessors.

The gameplay has struck a balance of perfect match speed, having defending be a proper craft, while delivering an arcade style of attacking players wanted to see return. Career Mode has received its biggest update in years, adding bits and pieces you may usually associate with the Football Manager franchise. Ultimate Team is very rewarding for even the smaller spenders, with prizes aplenty for just jumping into matches. All things considered, the only negatives really would be a lack of improvements for Pro Clubs, but there’s always next year for that.

Gameplay has taken a giant step in the right direction, now it’s our turn to adapt.