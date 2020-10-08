Everton’s Ancelotti has been ruined in FIFA 21 & you can’t unsee it

FUT Draft has some of the biggest rewards up for grabs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, including packs, coins, and free tokens to enter. With online and offline rewards differing, this list should help you see how many wins you need to break into the better prizes.
The draft mode can be played by Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players in FIFA 21 – if they pay the entrance fee to take part.
This cost is no different depending on if you select single player or multiplayer, as they’re both 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points. The rewards in the online version makes it more competitive, though.
When building a FUT Draft team, as regular players will know, you are given the option of high rated cards in almost every position. First of all, you will pick a formation, a captain, then go spot by spot in the squad until you have a team ready to compete. The best strategy, in terms of chemistry, is to pick a league or nationality to ensure you have as many strong links as possible before those picks run out.
Below, you can see a boat load of known rewards for each placement in FIFA 21 FUT Draft – courtesy of EA SPORTS. If you ever get something that doesn’t feature on this list, do shoot us a message @UltimateTeamUK and we’ll update the rewards sections.
FIFA 21 FUT Draft Online rewards
0 Wins
Ultimate Loan Player Pack
2× Gold Pack
Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack
Silver Players Pack
2× Gold Pack
3× Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack
2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Silver Pack
1 Win
Premium Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack
Silver Pack
Gold Pack
2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Gold Pack
Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack
Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack
Premium Silver Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
2× Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
2 Wins
Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
2× Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack
Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
3 Wins
3× Premium Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
20,000 Coins
Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
20,000 Coins
Gold Players Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack
4 Wins
Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack
2× Rare Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
25,000 Coins
Premium Gold Players Pack
Mega Pack
2× Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
30,000 Coins
Gold Pack
2× Mega Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Mega Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack
2× Mega Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
25,000 Coins
Premium Gold Players Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Mega Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Mega Pack
Rare Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack
2× Rare Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
45,000 Coins
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Rare Players Pack
Mega Pack
Jumbo Rare Players Pack
FIFA 21 FUT Draft Single Player rewards
0 Wins
Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack
1 Win
Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack
2 Wins
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
3× Gold Pack
2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Silver Pack
3 Wins
Premium Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack
2× Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack
3× Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
4 Wins
Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack
Draft Token Pack
Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Mega Pack
Premium Gold Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack
Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Mega Pack
Rare Players Pack
So, there you have it! Those are the packs, coins, and tokens that are available at each stage of FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards placements. Clearly, winning the thing is the best option to secure top rewards, though even two or three wins can be enough to break into some big prizes. Good luck!