Everton’s Ancelotti has been ruined in FIFA 21 & you can’t unsee it

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a new star head face scan for FIFA 21, but players can’t believe what they’re seeing. It certainly doesn’t look like the Italian that fans see walking along the touchline at Goodison Park.

Just like many other head coaches in the Premier League, including Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, and Pep Guardiola, Mr. Ancelotti has a face likeness for the new EA SPORTS flagship game. Though, not many have been left impressed by its design.

In fact, it’s quickly turned into the game’s biggest meme. Anyway, make sure you’re not drinking water while looking at this next picture, because it’s hilarious.

Carlo Ancelotti in FIFA 21

As seen in an image tweeted out by ESPN FC, the network’s football account, the comparison is quite shocking to say the least.

Ancelotti in real life vs. Ancelotti in FIFA 21 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NjTcuzwo1f — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 7, 2020

Bulkier, angrier, but not an accurate representation of the charming Italian in the slightest.

FIFA 21 players react to Ancelotti’s face scan

Since then, thousands of FIFA 21 players have been roasting the face scan online, with some wondering if the dev team got him mixed up with Paul Hollywood, from Great British Bake Off. Hollywood has a strong connection to Merseyside as well, born in Wallasey and a lifelong supporter of Liverpool Football Club.

ESPN UK posted the following, starting even more funny comparisons between the manager and other celebs.

Another said the Fat Controller from Thomas the Tank had arrived in FIFA.

EA making Carlo Ancelotti look like the fat controller on FIFA 21… they’ve done him dirty. pic.twitter.com/t2wxlxRdGR — Dan (@djk4931) October 7, 2020

One fan even suggested he may look more like the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, rather than Ancelotti.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that star heads can be updated during the course of the game. So, don’t rule out EA stepping in and updating this one at some stage in the future.

All of that work on a face scan and they didn’t even get the eyebrow tilted upwards, maybe next time.