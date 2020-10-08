 Everton's Ancelotti has been ruined in FIFA 21 & you can't unsee it
Everton’s Ancelotti has been ruined in FIFA 21 & you can’t unsee it

Published: 8/Oct/2020 10:57

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Carlo Ancelotti Everton manager
EA SPORTS

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been handed a new star head face scan for FIFA 21, but players can’t believe what they’re seeing. It certainly doesn’t look like the Italian that fans see walking along the touchline at Goodison Park. 

Just like many other head coaches in the Premier League, including Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp, and Pep Guardiola, Mr. Ancelotti has a face likeness for the new EA SPORTS flagship game. Though, not many have been left impressed by its design.

In fact, it’s quickly turned into the game’s biggest meme. Anyway, make sure you’re not drinking water while looking at this next picture, because it’s hilarious.

Carlo Ancelotti in FIFA 21

As seen in an image tweeted out by ESPN FC, the network’s football account, the comparison is quite shocking to say the least.

Bulkier, angrier, but not an accurate representation of the charming Italian in the slightest.

FIFA 21 players react to Ancelotti’s face scan

Since then, thousands of FIFA 21 players have been roasting the face scan online, with some wondering if the dev team got him mixed up with Paul Hollywood, from Great British Bake Off. Hollywood has a strong connection to Merseyside as well, born in Wallasey and a lifelong supporter of Liverpool Football Club.

ESPN UK posted the following, starting even more funny comparisons between the manager and other celebs.

Another said the Fat Controller from Thomas the Tank had arrived in FIFA.

One fan even suggested he may look more like the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, rather than Ancelotti.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that star heads can be updated during the course of the game. So, don’t rule out EA stepping in and updating this one at some stage in the future.

All of that work on a face scan and they didn’t even get the eyebrow tilted upwards, maybe next time.

FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards for Online & Single Player

Published: 8/Oct/2020 9:58

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 FUT Draft Ultimate Team rewards
EA SPORTS

FUT Draft has some of the biggest rewards up for grabs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, including packs, coins, and free tokens to enter. With online and offline rewards differing, this list should help you see how many wins you need to break into the better prizes. 

The draft mode can be played by Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players in FIFA 21 – if they pay the entrance fee to take part.

This cost is no different depending on if you select single player or multiplayer, as they’re both 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points. The rewards in the online version makes it more competitive, though.

When building a FUT Draft team, as regular players will know, you are given the option of high rated cards in almost every position. First of all, you will pick a formation, a captain, then go spot by spot in the squad until you have a team ready to compete. The best strategy, in terms of chemistry, is to pick a league or nationality to ensure you have as many strong links as possible before those picks run out.

FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards

Below, you can see a boat load of known rewards for each placement in FIFA 21 FUT Draft – courtesy of EA SPORTS. If you ever get something that doesn’t feature on this list, do shoot us a message @UltimateTeamUK and we’ll update the rewards sections.

FIFA 21 FUT Draft Online rewards

0 Wins

Ultimate Loan Player Pack
2× Gold Pack

Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

Silver Players Pack
2× Gold Pack

3× Gold Pack

Draft Token Pack

2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Silver Pack

1 Win

Premium Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

Silver Pack
Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack

Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack

Premium Silver Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

2 Wins

Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Pack

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack

3 Wins

3× Premium Gold Pack

2× Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack

Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack

Rare Players Pack

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
20,000 Coins

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
20,000 Coins

Gold Players Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack

4 Wins

Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Rare Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
25,000 Coins

Premium Gold Players Pack
Mega Pack

2× Gold Pack
2× Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
30,000 Coins

Gold Pack
2× Mega Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Mega Pack

2× Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Mega Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack
25,000 Coins

Premium Gold Players Pack
Rare Gold Pack
Mega Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Mega Pack
Rare Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Rare Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rare Players Pack
45,000 Coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Mega Pack
Jumbo Rare Players Pack

FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards menu

FIFA 21 FUT Draft Single Player rewards

0 Wins

Gold Pack

Draft Token Pack

1 Win

Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

2 Wins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

3× Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Silver Pack

3 Wins

Premium Silver Pack
2× Gold Pack

2× Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack

3× Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

4 Wins

Gold Pack
Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack

Rare Gold Pack

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2× Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Draft Token Pack

2× Premium Gold Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack
Draft Token Pack

Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Mega Pack

Premium Gold Pack
2× Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack

Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Players Pack
Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premium Gold Players Pack

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Mega Pack

Rare Players Pack

So, there you have it! Those are the packs, coins, and tokens that are available at each stage of FIFA 21 FUT Draft rewards placements. Clearly, winning the thing is the best option to secure top rewards, though even two or three wins can be enough to break into some big prizes. Good luck!