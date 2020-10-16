 First FIFA 21 FUT Champions Weekend League delayed at the last minute - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

First FIFA 21 FUT Champions Weekend League delayed at the last minute

Published: 16/Oct/2020 6:20 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 10:36

by Andrew Amos
Fifa Ultimate Team FUT Champions FIFA 21 header
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 FUT Champions

EA has delayed the start of FIFA 21’s first FUT Champions Weekend League for 24 hours “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The League will run for an additional 24 hours, and players who enter will be refunded all their Champions Points.

The first Weekend League in any FIFA title is always a huge outing. Everyone will be testing the waters with their new squads, and testing their mettle with the best of the best.

Advertisement

However, in FIFA 21, FUT Champions is getting off to a rocky start. The Weekend League, which was set to kick off on Oct. 16, has instead been pushed back a day.

FIFA 21 Trent Alexander Arnold
EA SPORTS
EA have two-footed the first FUT Champions Weekend League of FIFA 21, knocking it back 24 hours.

FIFA 21 FUT Champs delayed

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League has been delayed by 24 hours,” EA told players on Twitter just hours before kick-off.

Advertisement

Players will have to keep their Saturday and Sunday free for Weekend League instead. The event will be extended for an additional 24 hours in order to accommodate the delayed start.

There is a silver lining to the news though. If you’ve been diligently grinding Division Rivals and got your 2000 Champions Points, you’ll be able to enter for “free.”

EA will be refunding all players who enter this weekend’s league so they can participate in the next one without spending a dime.

Advertisement

“All players that redeem their FUT Champions Point for entry into this Weekend League will have their 2000 FUT Champions Points returned to them ahead of the next Weekend League due to this scheduling change,” they added.

If you’re still on the hunt for that top-tier squad to run into Weekend League with, we’ve got you covered. No matter if you’re strapped for cash, or laughing all the way to the bank, you can put together a perfect XI to try and take on the best if you follow our recommendations.

Before the Weekend League kicks off too, let us know who you’re thinking of playing. Tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK, and be sure to follow along for all FIFA 21 news.

Advertisement
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 James Rodriguez Ones to Watch SBC (OTW Team 2)

Published: 16/Oct/2020 10:00

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 James Rodriguez SBC
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

A FIFA 21 James Rodriguez Ones to Watch SBC is set to release on October 16 along with the rest of OTW Team 2, meaning FUT players with a Premier League team have the option to add this new special card of Everton’s midfielder. 

As members of the community will know by now, these Ones to Watch items are among the most valued on the market. Buying one for cheap, seeing the player pick up an in-form card in Team of the Week, then selling them on for double the price is all part of the game. They update their rating every time this happens.

Advertisement

With James, though, it’s going to be a little different because it’s an untradeable item. That means you cannot sell it on the FUT Transfer Market, which in turn could make the cost of owning the card a little lower than usual.

So, let’s take a look at the card itself.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 James Rodriguez OTW SBC card

FIFA 21 James Rodriguez Ones to Watch SBC
EA SPORTS
Just like Partey and Odegaard, his Ones to Watch card will reflect the player making it into TOTW once already.

As confirmed by his current club Everton on October 15, just a day before the promo rolls out its second flood of players, the new card will be an SBC item.

His statistics look strong in several areas here, such as shooting, passing, and dribbling. The likelihood is he will be an ideal CAM to have lurking on the edge of the box for a long shot, though the lack of pace might put some players off the idea of spending big on the Colombian star.

Release time, requirements, cost & solution

Just like the rest of Ones to Watch Team 2, James will be added to the game’s content at 6pm (BST).

Advertisement

Then, and only then, will we know the requirements, cost and solution of this Squad Building Challenge.

Everton fans must be having a ball on the new game, with their team sitting top of the Premier League table having gone five unbeaten to kick off proceedings. Already, they have Allan OTW, Dominic Calvert-Lewin POTM, Gylfi Sigurdsson TOTW, and more to choose from for their teams.

Once we have more information here, we will be updating this article. Stay tuned on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for more updates.

Advertisement