First FIFA 21 FUT Champions Weekend League delayed at the last minute - Dexerto

EA has delayed the start of FIFA 21’s first FUT Champions Weekend League for 24 hours “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The League will run for an additional 24 hours, and players who enter will be refunded all their Champions Points.

The first Weekend League in any FIFA title is always a huge outing. Everyone will be testing the waters with their new squads, and testing their mettle with the best of the best.

However, in FIFA 21, FUT Champions is getting off to a rocky start. The Weekend League, which was set to kick off on Oct. 16, has instead been pushed back a day.

FIFA 21 FUT Champs delayed

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League has been delayed by 24 hours,” EA told players on Twitter just hours before kick-off.

Players will have to keep their Saturday and Sunday free for Weekend League instead. The event will be extended for an additional 24 hours in order to accommodate the delayed start.

There is a silver lining to the news though. If you’ve been diligently grinding Division Rivals and got your 2000 Champions Points, you’ll be able to enter for “free.”

EA will be refunding all players who enter this weekend’s league so they can participate in the next one without spending a dime.

“All players that redeem their FUT Champions Point for entry into this Weekend League will have their 2000 FUT Champions Points returned to them ahead of the next Weekend League due to this scheduling change,” they added.

If you’re still on the hunt for that top-tier squad to run into Weekend League with, we’ve got you covered. No matter if you’re strapped for cash, or laughing all the way to the bank, you can put together a perfect XI to try and take on the best if you follow our recommendations.

