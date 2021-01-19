 EA SPORTS finally reveal when TOTY is coming out in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
EA SPORTS finally reveal when TOTY is coming out in FIFA 21

Published: 19/Jan/2021 9:45

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTY logo
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have confirmed the date on which they’ll reveal FIFA 21’s Team of the Year, and we’ve also got a few clues for when the team should drop into packs as well.

Each year, when December comes to an end and we start to look forward to the new year, EA SPORTS start rolling out their Team of the Year promo.

Fans are able to vote on giving some of the best players in the game, an even better card with high 90-rated, and multiple 99 overalls being commonplace in TOTY.

This year, EA raised some eyebrows with some players who were nominated – most notably, Joselu, Francesco Caputo, and Steve Mandanda. However, the actual team is set to be revealed only a few days after the voting closed.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY release date

The voting for TOTY in FIFA 21 closed on January 18, sparking some wild rumors that the team was going to revealed and released later that day. Of course, that was never going to happen.

Instead, EA needs a few days to tally up the millions of votes they’ve received before they reveal the team. That’s why they’ve now announced that the team will be revealed on Friday, January 22.

Now, that’s not to say that the team will be revealed and go right into packs. No, some players have suggested that we might have another wait, and they probably won’t be wrong.

Screenshot of EA's TOTY page with the vote ended message
EA SPORTS
EA updated their TOTY site to confirm the reveal date.

Typically, in years gone by, the Team of the Year cards have been released in phases. So we’d have goalkeepers first, then defenders, then midfielders, and attackers before the full squad is released.

So, it could very well be the case here that while the team is revealed on the 22nd, EA leaves us all salivating over the weekend. They could then release the team a few days later with the phase of drops.

That’s purely speculation from some players, and EA might just reveal the team and then put it in packs. Though, that would be different from years gone by. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions: Muller, Insigne, Stones

Published: 18/Jan/2021 14:21

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17 is on the horizon in Ultimate Team. While Team of the Year might be the focus of some players, this could set could have some nice cards. So, here are our predictions. 

With the FA Cup getting underway last week, Team of the Week 16 gave EA the chance to shine the spotlight on some other leagues while also adding in a handful of standout players.

This week, as we approach TOTW 17, English sides are eligible again, and should feature a decent bit as there were a few outstanding performances. Of course, though, we’ll still get players from all over the globe.

So, without any further ado, here are our predictions for FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 17. 

Alisson Becker in FIFA 21
EA Sports
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker should be a shoe-in for TOTY, but deservers other cards.

This week our predictions are headed by two players who could end up with a Team of the Year card – Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller. Alisson saved the Reds a point in a tight game against Manchester United.

Elsewhere, we’ve included Matheus Pereira for his MOTM performance for West Brom against Wolves, Lorenzo Insigne for his goals and assist for Napoli, and Nicolo Barella for his performance against Juventus. 

Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is a bit of a throwback, as he hasn’t a TOTW card in forever. However, he deserves one for lifting the Amsterdam side to a late win over FC Twente. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 17 Predictions | Team of the Week 17

  • GK: Alisson – Liverpool
  • GK: Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld
  • LB: Layvin Kurzawa – PSG
  • RB: Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes
  • CB: Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim
  • CB: John Stones – Manchester City
  • CDM: Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht
  • CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • CM: Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • CM: Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs
  • CM: Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
  • RM: Salvador Agra – CD Tondela
  • LM: Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CAM: Matheus Pereira – West Brom
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich 
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
  • ST: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax
  • ST: Luka Jovic – Frankfurt
  • ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 17 Silver Star predcition – Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Crotone’s Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo – who is simply known as Simy in FIFA. 

The 28-year-old bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist during the win over Benevento, and should get a nice boost to the top end of the current silver cards. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 17 and aren’t official in any way. EA might decide to hold certain players back because of TOTY – though, that is set to be revealed “later in January. 

Either way, it’s only a short wait until we know who is in TOTW 17 as the new cards will be released on Wednesday, January 20 at 6 PM GMT.