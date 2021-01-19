EA SPORTS finally reveal when TOTY is coming out in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have confirmed the date on which they’ll reveal FIFA 21’s Team of the Year, and we’ve also got a few clues for when the team should drop into packs as well.

Each year, when December comes to an end and we start to look forward to the new year, EA SPORTS start rolling out their Team of the Year promo.

Fans are able to vote on giving some of the best players in the game, an even better card with high 90-rated, and multiple 99 overalls being commonplace in TOTY.

This year, EA raised some eyebrows with some players who were nominated – most notably, Joselu, Francesco Caputo, and Steve Mandanda. However, the actual team is set to be revealed only a few days after the voting closed.

FIFA 21 TOTY release date

The voting for TOTY in FIFA 21 closed on January 18, sparking some wild rumors that the team was going to revealed and released later that day. Of course, that was never going to happen.

Instead, EA needs a few days to tally up the millions of votes they’ve received before they reveal the team. That’s why they’ve now announced that the team will be revealed on Friday, January 22.

Now, that’s not to say that the team will be revealed and go right into packs. No, some players have suggested that we might have another wait, and they probably won’t be wrong.

Typically, in years gone by, the Team of the Year cards have been released in phases. So we’d have goalkeepers first, then defenders, then midfielders, and attackers before the full squad is released.

So, it could very well be the case here that while the team is revealed on the 22nd, EA leaves us all salivating over the weekend. They could then release the team a few days later with the phase of drops.

That’s purely speculation from some players, and EA might just reveal the team and then put it in packs. Though, that would be different from years gone by. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.