Cheapest solutions for Immobile TOTGS SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

EA SPORTS has released a new Team of the Group Stage Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, and we’ve got all the info you need to know to grab his new card quickly and as cheaply as possible.

Immobile, living up to his surname, has been unmovable while in the box during the current Champion’s League competition, scoring four goals over three matches and counting for Lazio.

His top-tier performance has earned him a brand-new FUT card, which is now available if you complete the accompanying SBC. Below we’ve got the stats, requirements, solutions, and prices you need, so let’s get right into it.

Immobile TOTGS SBC in-game stats

Immobile’s card is a highly decent 88 OVR, boasting 89 Shooting and 85 in both Dribbling and Pace. A great setup for a striker, but it honestly isn’t that massive of an upgrade if you own the Italian’s 87 OVR regular gold card, which comes with an 88 Shooting already.

Immobile TOTGS SBC requirements & total cost

The good news is, this challenge doesn’t seem like it will send you over the 100,000 price mark and won’t break the bank too badly, compared to other UCL SBCs that have come out recently. Instead, it will only run you around 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.

There are two separate squad building challenges here, called Lazio and Serie A TIM. In addition to Immobile’s new card, you’ll also get a couple of packs for your troubles:

Lazio

Number of players from Lazio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Immobile TOTGS SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions for completing Immobile’s SBC, none of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Lazio

Serie A TIM

Honestly, it’s tough to make the case for this card, unless you’re a die-hard Lazio fan. If you already have Immobile’s regular gold one, it’s really not that massive of an upgrade from that 87 to an 88, with one more rating added to Shooting.

This SBC will be around for the next six days until Monday, December 14. So if you are interested in adding him to your squad, you only have around a week to do so.

