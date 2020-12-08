Logo
FIFA

Cheapest solutions for Immobile TOTGS SBC in FIFA 21: how to complete

Published: 8/Dec/2020 18:42 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 20:04

by Bill Cooney
Come completare Immobile SBC FIFA 21
EA Sports

Share

EA SPORTS has released a new Team of the Group Stage Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, and we’ve got all the info you need to know to grab his new card quickly and as cheaply as possible.

Immobile, living up to his surname, has been unmovable while in the box during the current Champion’s League competition, scoring four goals over three matches and counting for Lazio.

His top-tier performance has earned him a brand-new FUT card, which is now available if you complete the accompanying SBC. Below we’ve got the stats, requirements, solutions, and prices you need, so let’s get right into it.

Immobile TOTGS SBC in-game stats

EA Sports
Stats for Immobile’s new 88 OVR TOTGS SBC card.

Immobile’s card is a highly decent 88 OVR, boasting 89 Shooting and 85 in both Dribbling and Pace. A great setup for a striker, but it honestly isn’t that massive of an upgrade if you own the Italian’s 87 OVR regular gold card, which comes with an 88 Shooting already.

Immobile TOTGS SBC requirements & total cost

The good news is, this challenge doesn’t seem like it will send you over the 100,000 price mark and won’t break the bank too badly, compared to other UCL SBCs that have come out recently. Instead, it will only run you around 80,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you play on.

There are two separate squad building challenges here, called Lazio and Serie A TIM. In addition to Immobile’s new card, you’ll also get a couple of packs for your troubles:

Lazio

  • Number  of players from Lazio: Min 1
  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Immobile TOTGS SBC cheapest solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions for completing Immobile’s SBC, none of them requiring any loyalty or position change cards.

Lazio

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Immobile’s Lazio SBC in FIFA 21.
EA Sports
Another cheap solution to Immobile’s Lazio SBC.

Serie A TIM

FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Immobile’s Serie A SBC in FIFA 21.
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Immobile’s Serie A TIM SBC.

Honestly, it’s tough to make the case for this card, unless you’re a die-hard Lazio fan. If you already have Immobile’s regular gold one, it’s really not that massive of an upgrade from that 87 to an 88, with one more rating added to Shooting.

This SBC will be around for the next six days until Monday, December 14. So if you are interested in adding him to your squad, you only have around a week to do so.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA 21 SBC & Objective solutions, news, leaks predictions, and more.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY Countdown: Team of the Year start date, nominees, voting

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:21 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 16:32

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Year TOTY countdown
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, so, we’ve got some info on potential release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed as we approach FUTMAS and the holiday period. Just like every year, FUTMAS will be a catalyst for some nice new cards, objectives, and content in general, but some fans will be looking past it pretty quickly too.

Why you might ask? Well, FUTMAS is typically the precursor for Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short. Not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the summer, this promo is all about the best players in the game. 

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, and in FIFA 20, it was actually tied at the hip with FUTMAS. So, will it be the same this year? Here’s what we know so far. 

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When is TOTY in FIFA 21?

As noted FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees – with EA tallying the votes. 

Last year, those nominees were put into packs on December 13, and we aren’t too far away from that point now either. 

Ultimately, it will come down to EA, and when they decide to release their FUTMAS content. We’ve projected to start around Friday, December 11 in our hub – which can be found here. So, if that’s correct, nominees would be released a few days later. 

FIFA 21 TOTY nominee predictions

In terms of who might be in the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods – but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Coutois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Thiago – Liverpool
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • RW: Mo Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • LW: Neymar – PSG
  • LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
EA Sports
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker should be a shoe-in for TOTY.

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process should be pretty simple. EA will likely throw up a temporary webpage and you’ll be able to pick some players and make your vote. 

They could go a different route, too, incorporating certain players into the new FUT Community Events tab. So you might have to pick and side to try and get your favorite player into the TOTY lineup.

As we get closer and closer to the release of the nominees and eventual Team of the Year Cards, will update this post with any new information. 

You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.