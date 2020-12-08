FIFA 21 Update 7 patch notes: crosses, volleys nerfed, ref logic improved

EA Sports will soon release FIFA 21 Title Update #7 on Steam and Origin PC, with plans to add the update on consoles down the track; here are all the patch notes, including nerfs to crosses and volleys and improvements to referee logic.

FIFA 21’s previous update focused on nerfing stepover skills and AI blocks to make the game more balanced. But the developers had something different in mind in FIFA 21 Title Update #7.

They’ve set their sights on nerfing crosses and volleys and making a much-needed improvement to referee logic. There’s plenty of other bits and pieces, but these issues needed to be addressed the most.

EA nerfs driven crosses and volleys in FIFA 21 Update #7

FIFA 21 players felt like driven crosses and volleys were both somewhat overpowered. It was far too easy to loft a perfect driven cross and find a target, and even easier to find the back of the net with a super accurate volley.

Fortunately, the developers finally noticed and responded in FIFA 21 Title Update #7. From now on, the ball will travel slower on driven crosses both in the air and on the ground. It’s more noticeable on players with a crossing attribute less than 75.

Similarly, if the ball is traveling at a faster speed and the receiver tries to volley it, it will be less accurate than before. It’s a subtle change but one that bears a closer resemblance to real football.

It was bothersome how easily players could combo a driven pass into a volley at lightning-speed in FIFA 21. So, it’s a welcome change and one that has gotten fans pretty excited. However, it’s not the only one, either.

FIFA 21 Update #7 improves referee logic

Referee logic has always been an issue in FIFA titles. It’s great when it works, but questionable decisions can be infuriating, especially in crucial moments. In FIFA 21, players noticed referees have been inconsistent in giving yellow cards.

There have been many instances where players receive yellow cards for a well-timed tackle, only to see an opposition get away with a malicious slide tackle from behind on the last man.

Thankfully, the developers made some tweaks in the latest patch that will hopefully make it better. It will be interesting to see how noticeable the improvements are when the patch goes live.

FIFA 21 Update #7 also includes plenty of other changes and bug fixes. Some of them are specific to Career Mode, FIFA Ultimate Team, and Volta Football. Here’s a full list of the patch notes, courtesy of EA Sports on the FIFA Forums.

FIFA 21 Title Update #7 full patch notes

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced the speed at which the ball travels when performing Driven or Driven Ground crosses. This effect is most noticeable when performing a Driven or Driven Ground Cross with a player whose Crossing Attribute is 75 or lower. The higher the Crossing Attribute, the less pronounced this effect is.

Decreased how accurate a volley can be if the ball is reaching the shot taker at a high speed.

Adjusted referee logic to better evaluate when a yellow card should be given.

Further improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path. This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier is passing the ball.

Decreased player transition speed into a Fake Shot while Sprinting, after the Skill Move was successfully requested.

Addressed the following issues:

Improved animation selection logic when attempting to make a save as a player-controlled goalkeeper.

Sometimes, fouls around the edge of the box were resulting in seemingly incorrect ball placement for the following set piece. The in-game referee made the correct decision in these situations, but the resolution of the fouling animations could make it seem as if a foul took place in a slightly different spot on the pitch.

Improved referee logic in situations where a professional foul is committed by the last player in defense, impacting a potential attacking opportunity.

In some cases, referees did not make the correct foul call following a physical contest or Standing Tackle.

The Heel Chop Skill Move could not be performed while Sprinting.

Reduced some instances of the ball carrier stumbling after minimal physical contact in the box. This could sometimes have led to unnecessary penalty kick calls.

In some situations, a player who was attempting to intercept a pass would incorrectly move their foot away from the ball.

In rare instances, players would teleport during a non-gameplay foul scene following an advantage.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When loading a Squad Battles match, the Opponent’s Squad screen sometimes disappeared too quickly

After reaching the previously set personal Pack Limit on FIFA Playtime, Squad Building Challenge Reward Packs could not have been opened without changing or ignoring the limit for 1 hour.

A potential stability issue could occur when the Captain invited a friend to the Co-Op Lobby.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

When switching between tabs in Gear Up, the UI did not always reflect the currently selected Objective.

Addressed some instances of players being unable to matchmake.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Updated the Interactive Match Sim UI when penalty kicks and penalty kick shootouts occur.

A stability issue could occur when playing with Argentine teams.

In Player Career, some stats were not being tracked correctly when playing a portion of the match and selecting the Jump To Result option from the pause menu.

General, Visual, and Audio

Made the following changes: