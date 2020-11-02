FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions: Benzema, Felix, Hummels - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 6 is almost here, and that means new cards. So, here’s who we’ve gone with for this round of predictions for the Ultimate Team upgrades.

Another round of games have wrapped up, and that means it’s time to look forward to who could be coming to Team of the Week in the sixth set of weekly FIFA 21 cards.

Looking back at the games, Liverpool managed to jump to the top of the Premier League table after a late win over West Ham United. Bayern Munich avoided a scare away at FC Koln, Real Madrid hammered Huesca 4-1, and Atalanta continued their scintillating goalscoring form in Serie A with a win over Crotone.

Players from each of these games, as well as a whole host of others, feature in our predictions for FIFA 21’s sixth Team of the Week. So, let’s get right into them.

The standout player in our predictions this week is Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward banged in two goals in the win over Huesca, and deserves a spot. Similarly, Luis Muriel bagged twice in 46 minutes for Atalanta, so he should make it in.

Read More: Major FIFA 21 glitch is completely ruining FUT Champs matches

There is also a nod for Liverpool’s Diogo Jota. He scored another match-winning goal and is the definition of an in-form player with three goals in his last three games.

Elsewhere, we’ve given a spot to Davy Klaassen for his two goals for Ajax, a spot to Gervinho for his brace as well, while James Ward-Prowse and Mats Hummels make it in for similar goalscoring exploits.

FIFA 21 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6

GK: Keylor Navas – PSG

GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

LB: Marcel Sobottka – Fortuna Dusseldorf

RB: Nelson Semedo – Wolves

CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea

CB: Gabriel – Arsenal

CM: Theo Bongonda – Genk

CM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton

CM: Pedro Gonclaves – Sporting Lisbon

CAM: Davy Klaassen – Ajax

CAM: Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea

RM: Cristian Tello – Real Betis

RM: Noah Okafor – Real Bull Salzburg

LW: Gervinho – Parma

LW: Gelson Martins – Monaco

LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool

CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

ST: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City

ST: Siriki Dembele – Peterborough

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Camilo – Mazatlán FC

It is a pretty top-heavy set of predictions, with lots of forwards, but outside of Hummels, who bagged two goals for Dortmund, Zouma, and Gabriel, it’s hard to see where EA might go with defenders.

We won’t have to wait too long, however, as the sixth Team of the Week lineup for FIFA 21 will release on Wednesday, November 4.