FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions: Benzema, Felix, Hummels - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 6 is almost here, and that means new cards. So, here’s who we’ve gone with for this round of predictions for the Ultimate Team upgrades.
Another round of games have wrapped up, and that means it’s time to look forward to who could be coming to Team of the Week in the sixth set of weekly FIFA 21 cards.
Looking back at the games, Liverpool managed to jump to the top of the Premier League table after a late win over West Ham United. Bayern Munich avoided a scare away at FC Koln, Real Madrid hammered Huesca 4-1, and Atalanta continued their scintillating goalscoring form in Serie A with a win over Crotone.
Players from each of these games, as well as a whole host of others, feature in our predictions for FIFA 21’s sixth Team of the Week. So, let’s get right into them.
The standout player in our predictions this week is Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward banged in two goals in the win over Huesca, and deserves a spot. Similarly, Luis Muriel bagged twice in 46 minutes for Atalanta, so he should make it in.
There is also a nod for Liverpool’s Diogo Jota. He scored another match-winning goal and is the definition of an in-form player with three goals in his last three games.
Elsewhere, we’ve given a spot to Davy Klaassen for his two goals for Ajax, a spot to Gervinho for his brace as well, while James Ward-Prowse and Mats Hummels make it in for similar goalscoring exploits.
FIFA 21 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6
- GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
- GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
- LB: Marcel Sobottka – Fortuna Dusseldorf
- RB: Nelson Semedo – Wolves
- CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
- CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
- CB: Gabriel – Arsenal
- CM: Theo Bongonda – Genk
- CM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
- CM: Pedro Gonclaves – Sporting Lisbon
- CAM: Davy Klaassen – Ajax
- CAM: Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea
- RM: Cristian Tello – Real Betis
- RM: Noah Okafor – Real Bull Salzburg
- LW: Gervinho – Parma
- LW: Gelson Martins – Monaco
- LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool
- CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
- ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta
- ST: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City
- ST: Siriki Dembele – Peterborough
- ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
- ST: Camilo – Mazatlán FC
It is a pretty top-heavy set of predictions, with lots of forwards, but outside of Hummels, who bagged two goals for Dortmund, Zouma, and Gabriel, it’s hard to see where EA might go with defenders.
We won’t have to wait too long, however, as the sixth Team of the Week lineup for FIFA 21 will release on Wednesday, November 4.