 FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions: Benzema, Felix, Hummels - Dexerto
FIFA 21 TOTW 6 predictions: Benzema, Felix, Hummels

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:48

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 6 with Karim benzema card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 6 is almost here, and that means new cards. So, here’s who we’ve gone with for this round of predictions for the Ultimate Team upgrades. 

Another round of games have wrapped up, and that means it’s time to look forward to who could be coming to Team of the Week in the sixth set of weekly FIFA 21 cards. 

Looking back at the games, Liverpool managed to jump to the top of the Premier League table after a late win over West Ham United. Bayern Munich avoided a scare away at FC Koln, Real Madrid hammered Huesca 4-1, and Atalanta continued their scintillating goalscoring form in Serie A with a win over Crotone. 

Players from each of these games, as well as a whole host of others, feature in our predictions for FIFA 21’s sixth Team of the Week. So, let’s get right into them. 

Mats Hummels in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Mats Hummels should be the standout defender in TOTW 6.

The standout player in our predictions this week is Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward banged in two goals in the win over Huesca, and deserves a spot. Similarly, Luis Muriel bagged twice in 46 minutes for Atalanta, so he should make it in. 

There is also a nod for Liverpool’s Diogo Jota. He scored another match-winning goal and is the definition of an in-form player with three goals in his last three games. 

Elsewhere, we’ve given a spot to Davy Klaassen for his two goals for Ajax, a spot to Gervinho for his brace as well, while James Ward-Prowse and Mats Hummels make it in for similar goalscoring exploits.  

FIFA 21 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6

  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • LB: Marcel Sobottka – Fortuna Dusseldorf
  • RB: Nelson Semedo – Wolves
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
  • CB: Gabriel – Arsenal
  • CM: Theo Bongonda – Genk
  • CM: James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
  • CM: Pedro Gonclaves – Sporting Lisbon
  • CAM: Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • CAM: Hakim Ziyech – Chelsea
  • RM: Cristian Tello – Real Betis
  • RM: Noah Okafor – Real Bull Salzburg
  • LW: Gervinho – Parma
  • LW: Gelson Martins – Monaco
  • LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid 
  • ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta 
  • ST: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City
  • ST: Siriki Dembele – Peterborough 
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Camilo – Mazatlán FC

It is a pretty top-heavy set of predictions, with lots of forwards, but outside of Hummels, who bagged two goals for Dortmund, Zouma, and Gabriel, it’s hard to see where EA might go with defenders.

We won’t have to wait too long, however, as the sixth Team of the Week lineup for FIFA 21 will release on Wednesday, November 4.

How to complete Denayer Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:49 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 19:33

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

A new SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for a special FUT Rulebreakers Jason Denayer card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo went live in FIFA 21 on Friday, October 30, and brought plenty of cards and content for players to dig through.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Marco Reus’s cards are some of the standouts from the second team of Rulebreakers players, but they’re also very expensive, so not everyone will have the coins to snag them.

Much like with the first squad, EA SPORTS have started to roll out some Rulebreaker SBCs for team two and the latest is for Belgian center back Jason Denayer. Here’s everything you need to know.

Denayer Rulebreakers stats & SBC requirements

Denayer Rulebreakers stats

The Olympique Lyonnais center back sees significant boosts to his Pace, Defence, and Physical ratings for this new card — making him even more of a brick wall on your half of the field ready to break up opposing attacks.

If you want to pick up Denayer for yourself, you need to complete two separate SBCs called Ligue 1 and Belgium. Below you can find the requirements for both:

Ligue 1

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Belgium

  • Number of players from Belgium: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

FIFA 21 Denayer Rulebreakers price & solutions

In total Denayer’s SBC will run you anywhere from 57,000 to 66,000 FUT Coins, depending on what platform you’re on. As usual, PS4 is on the cheaper end of things and PC players will probably see higher prices.

Listed below are some of the cheapest solutions to the latest Rulebreakers SBC. As always, these squads don’t require any loyalty or position change cards.

Ligue 1 solution

Ligue 1 Denayer Rulebreaker SBC solutions
FUTBIN
One of the cheapest solutions to Denayer’s Rulebreaker’s SBC.

Belgium

Denayer Belgium SBC solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Denayer’s Belgium Rulebreakers SBC.

In addition to the upgraded 84 OVR Denayer card, you’ll also get one Jumbo Gold and Premium Mixed Players pack by completing the SBC, in case you’re on the fence about whether or not to add him to your collection.

Don’t wait around to pick it up either, as it will only be around for another week until November 7. Like always, stay tuned on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest SBC solutions, FUT news, and more.