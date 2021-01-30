Aston Villa’s John McGinn has ICON and TOTY heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with ICONs and recently released Team of the Year cards. There’s no room for his Villa teammate Jack Grealish, though.

Following their narrow escape from relegation last season, Aston Villa have captivated many Premier League neutrals with their attacking – and often successful – brand of football. The memorable 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been the pick of the bunch, but their massively improved form has impressed many.

Central to the improved form (quite literally) is John McGinn, one of Villa’s players who has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look seamless.

The Scot can be found in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and Douglas Luiz, churning out the kind of consistent performances the Villains were crying out for last season.

It seems that McGinn is spending some of his downtime playing FIFA 21, and he came up against one Redditor in FUT Champions Weekend League. The Reddit user – ‘andy1717‘ – joked that they were already struggling on Weekend League, and the sight of McGinn’s team would not be welcome.

There are 7 ICONs in the Scot’s team, including 95 OVR Pele. He’s joined by fellow Brazilians R9 Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

If that wasn’t enough, McGinn’s own 99-rated pro player card is partnered with Ruud Gullit, with TOTY Van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe also in the mix. It’s one of the best teams we’ve seen from any pro player, with very few areas genuinely open to improvement.

His full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is as follows:

GK: Edwin van der Sar – 89

Edwin van der Sar – 89 RB: Carlos Alberto – 90

Carlos Alberto – 90 CB: Kyle Walker – 86

Kyle Walker – 86 CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96

Virgil Van Dijk – 96 LB: Roberto Carlos – 91

Roberto Carlos – 91 CDM: John McGinn – 99

John McGinn – 99 CDM: Ruud Gullit – 90

Ruud Gullit – 90 CAM: Pele – 95

Pele – 95 CAM: Kylian Mbappe – 97

Kylian Mbappe – 97 ST: Ronaldo – 94

Ronaldo – 94 ST: Emilio Butragueño – 92

The Redditor joked that EA weren’t helping them through their already tough Weekend League, and confirmed that McGinn ran riot with his legends.

“How it went: about 3-0 down within 20 minutes, nearly scored myself with Owen 1-on-1 with the keeper but my player selection wouldn’t let me get off Danny Ings,” he said. “Very downhill from there, 6-0 within 45 mins so he paused. Determined to score so I carried on but then he stopped playing to let me score with Danny Ings and then I left. GG.”

As the saying goes, you can’t win them all.