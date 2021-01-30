Logo
Aston Villa’s John McGinn has ICON and TOTY heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 30/Jan/2021 17:24

by Joe Craven
John McGinn 99 card on Dexerto background
EA/FIFA Rosters

Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn has had his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked with ICONs and recently released Team of the Year cards. There’s no room for his Villa teammate Jack Grealish, though. 

Following their narrow escape from relegation last season, Aston Villa have captivated many Premier League neutrals with their attacking – and often successful – brand of football. The memorable 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been the pick of the bunch, but their massively improved form has impressed many.

Central to the improved form (quite literally) is John McGinn, one of Villa’s players who has made the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look seamless.

The Scot can be found in midfield alongside Ross Barkley and Douglas Luiz, churning out the kind of consistent performances the Villains were crying out for last season.

John McGinn in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
McGinn’s not got a spot on face in FIFA, but its better than others.

It seems that McGinn is spending some of his downtime playing FIFA 21, and he came up against one Redditor in FUT Champions Weekend League. The Reddit user – ‘andy1717‘ – joked that they were already struggling on Weekend League, and the sight of McGinn’s team would not be welcome.

There are 7 ICONs in the Scot’s team, including 95 OVR Pele. He’s joined by fellow Brazilians R9 Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

If that wasn’t enough, McGinn’s own 99-rated pro player card is partnered with Ruud Gullit, with TOTY Van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe also in the mix. It’s one of the best teams we’ve seen from any pro player, with very few areas genuinely open to improvement.

His full FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is as follows:

  • GK: Edwin van der Sar – 89
  • RB: Carlos Alberto – 90
  • CB: Kyle Walker – 86
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – 96
  • LB: Roberto Carlos – 91
  • CDM: John McGinn – 99
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit – 90
  • CAM: Pele – 95
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe – 97
  • ST: Ronaldo – 94
  • ST: Emilio Butragueño – 92

Having a stinker at 6-11 this WL and EA matches me up against John McGinn, thanks guys big help 😭😂 from FIFA

The Redditor joked that EA weren’t helping them through their already tough Weekend League, and confirmed that McGinn ran riot with his legends.

“How it went: about 3-0 down within 20 minutes, nearly scored myself with Owen 1-on-1 with the keeper but my player selection wouldn’t let me get off Danny Ings,” he said. “Very downhill from there, 6-0 within 45 mins so he paused. Determined to score so I carried on but then he stopped playing to let me score with Danny Ings and then I left. GG.”

As the saying goes, you can’t win them all.

How to complete Ronaldo Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 30/Jan/2021 13:45

by Connor Bennett
Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback SBC card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have thrown it back all the way to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United days with a new Flashback SBC. Here’s how you can get his new card.

The Flashback and Player Moments squad building challenges are incredibly popular in FIFA Ultimate Team as fans can celebrate a player’s most memorable moment or season. 

The newest one might be the best we’ve seen, however, as it takes Cristiano Ronaldo all the way back to his Manchester United days. 

What unusual about this Ronaldo card is that it isn’t as highly rated as his recent 98-overall Team of the Year card but he comes all the way down to an 87-overall. Though, he’s still incredibly good in-game. 

Flashback Ronaldo in-game stats & SBC requirements

Now, some of the SBCs in FIFA 21 can be a bit ridiculous with the requirements – with some Player of the Month cards requiring upwards of six separate squads to complete it. 

In the case of Ronaldo, you only need three – one celebrating his Liga Nos roots, one for his success at United, and another that celebrates just how good he was at lighting up the Premier League. 

They’re not incredibly difficult requirements, but you will need to part with a few high rated players as well as some special cards like Team of the Week.

  • Rising Star: Min. 1 player from Liga Nos, Min. 1 in-form player, Min. 80 Squad Rating, Min. 80 Team chemistry
  • Old Trafford Glory: Min. 1 player from Manchester United, Min. 1 in-form player, Min. 84 Squad Rating, Min. 75 Team chemistry
  • League Finesse: Min. 1 player from Premier League, Min. 1 in-form player, Min. 86 Squad Rating, Min. 65 Team chemistry
Screenshot of Ronaldo's Flashback card in-game stats
FUTBIN
Ronaldo might be an 87, but his Flashback card has some nice stats.

Cheap Flashback Ronaldo SBC solutions

With Ronaldo being reduced to an 87-overall, some players might assume that this SBC is incredibly cheap. Well, it’s not that cheap, but it’s also not too expensive either.

According to FUTBin, it can set you back anywhere between 275k-300k, regardless of what platform you play on. However, we’ve got a solution for each part of the SBC that should save you a few coins. 

Screenshot of FIFA cards for an SBC Screenshot of FIFA cards for an SBC Screenshot of FIFA cards for an SBC

If you need to save up the coins to get the new Ronaldo, you’ve got until February 19th to do so. After that, this special card will be gone for good. 

Though, if you’v already got your hands on him, let us know how the Portuguese superstar gets on in-game by tweeting us @UItimateTeamUK