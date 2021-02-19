Ubisoft warns against signing up for Far Cry 6 “beta” phishing scam

If you’ve recently gotten an email about an offer from Ubisoft to participate in a Far Cry 6 beta, you might want to avoid that offer at all costs, as the company has issued a warning that its nothing more than a scam.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Far Cry 6, even in beta form, you may want to be extra cautious, especially if you installed anything that came with it.

Publisher Ubisoft has issued a warning on its official Twitter account that there’s a phishing scam going around, claiming to give players access to a Far Cry 6 beta. While the email in question seems to be aimed at content creators, it’s entirely possible that these emails have gone out to regular folks as well who may want to get their hands on the game.

We can confirm the email regarding FC6 beta access is a phishing attempt. It has been reported. Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar. Thank you for the report! https://t.co/G7jBlRS6IW — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 19, 2021

“We can confirm the email regarding FC6 beta access is a phishing attempt,” Ubisoft said in a tweet. “It has been reported. Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar.”

YouTuber theRadBrad seems to be the one who sounded the alarm on the whole scandal, stating that people who download the “beta” that they are offering get a virus installed that monitors everything on their screen, which is a huge invasion of privacy to say the least.

Just a heads up to all content creators. There is an email from the official @Ubisoft address going around that claims beta access to Far Cry 6. It even has an embargo with a special password for access. The virus watches your screen and records everything you do. Be safe. — theRadBrad (@thaRadBrad) February 18, 2021

The eagerness to get hands-on with Far Cry 6 is understandable. The game was originally supposed to released on February 18, ironically enough the day that theRadBrad sounded the alarm, but it’s now scheduled to release sometime in Q2 or Q3 2021.

To be clear, Ubisoft has not officially announced any public “beta” for Far Cry 6 and it’s unlikely that they do so anytime soon, as that’s generally not what happens for Far Cry games. Still, given the fact that we are months out from the actual release date, it’s possible that plans change.