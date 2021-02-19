Logo
Ubisoft warns against signing up for Far Cry 6 “beta” phishing scam

Published: 19/Feb/2021 21:43

by Tanner Pierce
If you’ve recently gotten an email about an offer from Ubisoft to participate in a Far Cry 6 beta, you might want to avoid that offer at all costs, as the company has issued a warning that its nothing more than a scam.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Far Cry 6, even in beta form, you may want to be extra cautious, especially if you installed anything that came with it.

Publisher Ubisoft has issued a warning on its official Twitter account that there’s a phishing scam going around, claiming to give players access to a Far Cry 6 beta. While the email in question seems to be aimed at content creators, it’s entirely possible that these emails have gone out to regular folks as well who may want to get their hands on the game.

“We can confirm the email regarding FC6 beta access is a phishing attempt,” Ubisoft said in a tweet. “It has been reported. Please do not respond if you have received this email or similar.”

YouTuber theRadBrad seems to be the one who sounded the alarm on the whole scandal, stating that people who download the “beta” that they are offering get a virus installed that monitors everything on their screen, which is a huge invasion of privacy to say the least.

The eagerness to get hands-on with Far Cry 6 is understandable. The game was originally supposed to released on February 18, ironically enough the day that theRadBrad sounded the alarm, but it’s now scheduled to release sometime in Q2 or Q3 2021.

To be clear, Ubisoft has not officially announced any public “beta” for Far Cry 6 and it’s unlikely that they do so anytime soon, as that’s generally not what happens for Far Cry games. Still, given the fact that we are months out from the actual release date, it’s possible that plans change.

Far Cry 6: Release date, trailers, gameplay, story & platforms

Published: 19/Feb/2021 14:30 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 14:35

by James Busby
Despite a delay to the title’s release date, there’s still a lot of excitement surrounding Far Cry 6 and the direction Ubisoft is taking the game. Here’s everything we know about the sixth installment in the franchise so far.

Contents

The Far Cry franchise has earned a reputation for its great stories, interesting villains, and expansive open-world exploration.

Ubisoft looks to be building on the series’ strengths in Far Cry 6, introducing players to a series of new characters, all with different motives and ways of thinking.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about the title and when we can expect to step into the shoes of Dani Rojas.

Far Cry 6 release date

Far Cry 6 environment
Ubisoft
Far Cry 6 is taking players to the nation of Yara.

Initially, Far Cry 6 was set to release on February 18, 2021. However, just five months from the game’s expected launch, fans of the series got some disappointing news.

On October 29th, 2020, the Far Cry 6 team spoke out about their decision to delay the release. This was revealed during Ubisoft’s Quarterly earnings call, in which both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine were delayed due to the pandemic.

Now, Ubisoft has announced that the game will release after April 2021, but no later than March 2022. Although that’s a huge gap, we’re hoping we get a concrete release date as soon as possible.

Far Cry 6 trailers

It’s fair to say Ubisoft has hit it out of the park with the Far Cry 6 trailer and set the stage for an incredible narrative. Check it out below:

Far Cry 6 story and plot

Luckily for us, Ubisoft has shared a lot of information on the Far Cry 6 plot and from what we’ve been told, it sounds incredible.

Far Cry 6 will take place in the nation of Yara, a tropical country led by Dictator Anton Castillo. The disparity of wealth within Yara between the rich and the poor is increasing and revolutionaries have begun to rise up.

Ubisoft
Anton Castillo and his son, Diego.

That’s where we as the player come in, stepping into the shoes of Dani Rojas, a freedom fighter born and raised in Yara. The storyline will no doubt follows Dani’s attempts to take down Castillo and liberate the country.

However, we also know that Castillo and his son Diego will play a huge role in the plot, so it’s fair to say the game’s narrative is shaping up to be both complex and interesting.

Far Cry 6 platforms

Far Cry 6 platforms
Ubisoft
Far Cry 6 will be released on both next-gen consoles.

Ubisoft has confirmed all of the platforms that Far Cry 6 will release on, check out the list below:

  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X/S
  • Xbox One
  • PC
  • Google Stadia

Will Far Cry 6 include Vaas?

Ubisoft
Hints of Vaas’ return could be massive for Far Cry 6.

For a lot of Far Cry fans, the third installment in the franchise introduced one of the best villains in video game history, Vaas Montenegro.

So, there were no doubts fans would speculate he’d make his return in some form or another in Far Cry 6.

Well, Joe Skrebels of IGN highlighted an interesting similarity between Diego and Vaas and it’s had Far Cry fans extremely excited.

Although this doesn’t confirm Diego is a young Vaas, it’s certainly an interesting discovery that could be a subtle clue placed by the developers.

For now, that’s everything we know about the sixth installment in the Far Cry franchise.

No doubt Ubisoft will release more information and news on the title in the near future. Rest assured we’ll keep this article updated with all the latest so be sure to check back.