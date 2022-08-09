Fall Guys x Sonic The Hedgehog event crossover leaks: Date, time & everything we know

Another fun Fall Guys crossover event is allegedly incoming and Sonic The Hedgehog looks to be speeding into the game once more.

Making Fall Guys free-to-play has proved to be a masterstroke from developers Mediatonic who reacted very positively to the influx of new players by providing some exciting new content to enjoy.

Back in 2020, when Fall Guys was the big craze, Sonic The Hedgehog decided he had to go fast and got himself into Fall Guys as a cool costume.

Fast-forward to 2022 and not only is Sonic The Hedgehog apparently returning to Fall Guys, according to leaks, but the franchise will be delivering more costumes, and challenges, as well as a Sonic level or two.

Mediatonic has yet to officially confirm the event yet, so we can’t deliver a solid date as to when you can expect the leaked Fall Guys and Sonic event to drop in the game.

However, the main leak, that comes from Twitter user FGPancake, says that the Sonic event will either be released between August 11 and August 15, or the whole event will take place between those two dates – this is yet to be confirmed.

Fall Guys x Sonic The Hedgehog event level leaks

The Sonic crossover is expected to go all-in, with no evidence greater than a rumored Sonic stage to look forward to as well.

Eagled-eyed Fall Guys players have noticed for months that a stage resembling Sonic The Hedgehog 1’s famous Green Hill Zone colors has been visible on the loading screens between games.

Well, the new “Gotta Go Fast!” show is expected to be Sonic-themed and will introduce a brand new round incorporating the series.

Fall Guys x Sonic The Hedgehog event costume leaks

We’ve already got Sonic in the game as we said, but a whole bunch of new costumes look like they’re on the way in the form of Super Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Eggman/Dr. Robotnik.

Obviously, all this information has to be considered pure speculation for now, but the source of the leaker is reliable when it comes to Fall Guys and you’d have to say that the Tweets and art look quite convincing.

We’ll be updating this article once it’s all been made official by the Fall Guys devs.