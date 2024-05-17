Gaming

FFXIV x Fall Guys event: Return date, content, rewards, more

Liam Ho
Final Fantasy XIV is bringing back the Fall Guys event once more before Dawntrail. Here is everything you need to know including the return date, content, rewards, and much more.

Fall Guys is returning to the lands of Eorzea once more. The collaboration event will make a grand return to FFXIV one more time before Dawntrail arrives, giving players another opportunity to partake in the goofy platformer goodness.

FFXIV x Fall Guys event return date

The FFXIV x Fall Guys event returns on May 23, 2024. The event will run until June 10, 2024, giving players just over two weeks to complete and mess around during the crossover.

This is plenty of time to run in and grab any of the rewards you might want, including the new mount, minion, and other glamor items.

FFXIV x Fall Guys event content

The main content involved in the event is the Golden Saucer game mode. The mode is similar to Fall Guys, where players must compete with others through several stages, dodging obstacles and being one of the first to reach the end.

After reaching the final stage or being eliminated, players will be rewarded with Manderville Gold Saucer Fame, which they can then trade in for various rewards.

FFXIV x Fall Guys event rewards

There are plenty of rewards up for grabs in the Fall Guys x FFXIV event, this includes a mount, several minions, glamor items, and much more. These can all be purchased from the vendor in Blunderville.

Here is a list of all rewards and their cost.

RewardsCost
Gentlebean Knit Cap410
Gentlebean Parka410
Gentlebean Bottoms410
Gentlebean Shoes410
Matte Winner’s Crown410
Glossy Winner’s Crown410
Rhiyes Identification Key410
Ballroom Etiquette – Embracing Blunders410
Pink Bean350
Pegwin350
Blunderville Crown220
Blunderville Flag220
Blunderville Donut Bumper220
Blunderville Padded Wall220
Blunderville Rainbow220
Blunderville Hammer220
Everybody Falls (Fall Guys Theme) Orchestrion Roll220
Framer’s Kit (Blunderful, Blunderous, Blunder-villed)200
Standard Rationing Manual200200
Gold Saucer Aetheryte Ticket200
Gunmetal Black, Pearl White, or Metallic Brass Black Dye750
Other Dyes150

