Fall Guys May 16 announcement: PS5, Xbox & Switch, free-to-play, course builder

Mediatonic is preparing for the next phase of its Fall Guys party game that will introduce crossplay, a switch to a free-to-play model, and a lot of content for the battle royale party game.

Fall Guys is coming to even more platforms on June 21 that will make it available on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store. While this means the title will come off of the Steam marketplace, the devs are going to make up for lost ground in big ways.

From giving players more ways to connect with friends to adding customizable levels, the next chapter of Fall Guys will make sweeping changes to the game.

Fall Guys cross-play update

Mediatonic is opening up the Fall Guys servers for everyone, regardless of the platform they’re on, with full cross-play and cross-progression.

This means that players on Xbox will be able to group with PlayStation fans while competing against PC gamers – all by using their Epic Games account.

Players who own multiple copies of the game will also be able to retain their progress across all devices. For PlayStion 4 players, there’s an update out now that is needed to continue playing Fall Guys.

Is Fall Guys Free?

The May 16 reveal stream also showed us that Fall Guys will go free-to-play across all platforms on June 21, essentially removing the barrier of entry for everyone.

For people who already purchased Fall Guys, they’ll be able to claim a free Legacy Pack that comes with a nameplate, a few skins, and a Season Pass for the debut soft relaunch for the game.

Fall Guys Course Builder

Mediatonic teased an all-new Fall Guys course builder that will give players hundreds of customization options to create their own levels.

From blimps to obstacles and even moving platforms, Fall Guys fans will be able to cook up their dream course to trip up their friends.

Though the level designer is still in the works, the devs are aiming to push the mode as soon as possible for players to start cooking up devilish maps.

There’s a ton coming to Fall Guys Season 1 when the June 21 update drops that the devs hope will reignite the bean craze that hasn’t been seen since the game was released back in 2020.