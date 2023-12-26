7 games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout you should play in 2023

If you’re a Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout fan and are searching for other similar titles to spend your free time on, we’ve put together a list of games that offer a Fall Guys-like experience that you should not miss.

This platform and battle royale game was developed by Mediatonic and came out during the pandemic back in 2020, giving players around the world a glimpse of happiness during hard times and a way to connect with other people while keeping their distance.

Article continues after ad

Among a sea of titles of the same genre, Fall Guys gained a place in the gamer’s hearts because it offered a crazy and fresh multiplayer experience that added something different.

Article continues after ad

For those who want to explore similar experiences and have a great time with people online, we’ve put together a list of 7 games similar to Fall Guys that you should try out before the year ends.

Stumble Guys

KITKA GAMES/SCOPELY Stumble Guys is a Fall Guys clone.

Stumble Guys is a multiplayer battle royale developed by Kitka Games and Scopely, and is basically a complete Fall Guys clone.

Article continues after ad

In it, you’ll go through many challenges in different scenarios, and after surviving them all (and getting rid of a few opponents on the way), only one will be the winner.

There are only two tiny differences between Stumble Guys and Fall Guys: you play against 32 other players rather than 40, and instead of looking like a gigantic jelly bean, you can choose to play as a human, animal, or any other character you can think of.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gang Beasts

BONELOAF Gang Beasts is a great party game.

Gang Beasts is a game that first came out for PC in 2014 and made its way through PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch over time. Developed by Boneloaf, Coatsink, and Rocket Science, this fun beat ’em up earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Multiplayer.

The jelly-like protagonists in Gang Beasts are a bunch of saggy and pugnacious thugs who live in Beef City, a place where they walk around punching and kicking everyone who comes across them.

Article continues after ad

The main goal is to eliminate the opponents by beating them up and then throwing them into each scenario’s main hazard. It has several modes, a ton of customization options, and a lot of fun to offer thanks to the protagonist’s curious body movement.

Article continues after ad

OddBallers

GAME SWING/UBISOFT MUMBAI OddBallers is a Dodgeball-centric title.

Developed by Game Swing and Ubisoft Mumbai, OddBallers is a dodgeball party game that came out at the beginning of 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This top-down perspective multiplayer follows the premise of any regular dodgeball match, where two teams hit each other with balls, but with an added twist that brings chaos to the table.

Article continues after ad

During each match, area-themed obstacles and items will appear non-stop, and players will have to use all their skills to avoid being hit by them while trying to get rid of their rivals.

Pummel Party

REBUILT GAMES Pummel Party has a lot of great minigames.

Pummel Party is a 4 online and local multiplayer party game developed by Rebuilt Games, and as they call it, it’s a friendship-destroying adventure.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In this scenario, you’ll play as a Pummel friend whose only objective is to compete against other players in very unique minigames. To destroy them, you’ll have to use the most absurd items you can find on the board.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that even though it resembles Fall Guys, you can find a little bit of Mario Kart, Mario Party, Smash Bros, and even Call of Duty in the minigames. So it’s most certainly everybody’s type of game.

Cake Bash

HIGH TEA FROG Cake Bash is a tasty co-op game.

A frantic 4 player party game developed for all platforms by High Tea Frog in 2020, where you’ll fight the most adorable cakes until there’s nothing left but crumbs.

Article continues after ad

Cake Bash will have you and your friends fighting each other in some very creative food-themed minigames to prove who’s the tastiest of them all.

Article continues after ad

Pico Park

TECOPARK Pico Park is an adorable puzzle game where you and your friends play as cats.

Pico Park is an action-puzzle cooperative multiplayer developed by TECOPARK in 2019. Initially, it was released only for Nintendo Switch, but two years later it made its way to PC, where it became a great success.

In this game, you play as cute tiny cats who have to work together (with 2-8 other players) in order to get a key and unlock the door that’s at the end of each map. To do that, you’ll have to organize and help each other so you can physically reach the objective and win.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pico Park includes three different modes. In “World” you have to progress through the story by completing puzzles, in “Endless” your only goal is to get the highest score, and in “Battle” you fight against each other instead of cooperating.

Overcooked 2

TEAM 17/GHOST TOWN GAMES Overcooked 2 is a chaotic cooking sim.

Overcooked 2 is a cooperative cooking simulation adventure. This Team17 game is the direct sequel to Overcooked which was released on every console in 2018.

Following the same premise as its predecessor, you play as a chef in charge of a kitchen, where you have to take the client’s multiple orders and attend to them as fast as possible without messing up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To complete every level, you’ll have to team up with other players to cooperatively chop and cook ingredients, combine plates, serve food, and wash dishes while keeping time and avoiding bumping into each other.

So, there you have it — those are 7 games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout to try out in 2023. For more game content, check out some of our other guides below:

How many people play Fall Guys? Player count | How to claim Fall Guys Prime Gaming rewards | Fall Guys crossplay & cross-progression guide: How to link Epic accounts for PlayStation, PC, Xbox & Switch