How to play Fall Guys in Fortnite

Since March 2024, Fortnite players have eagerly awaited the Fall Guys collab. After a leaked roadmap and a delay, the Fall Guys content is finally in Fortnite with update 30.30.

During the server downtime on July 23, Epic Games added new Fall Guys content and bean skins to Fortnite. You can look at the Fall Guys assets and more details about this collab in the Creative Fall Guys Islands in Fortnite blog post.

Accessing the new content isn’t straightforward, as it hasn’t been fully released in the game yet. However, you can still explore the Fall Guys assets to see how they work.

How to play Fall Guys minigames in Fortnite

Epic Games You can play Fall Guys in UEFN creator islands in Fortnite.

The official Fall Guys mode in Fortnite isn’t here just yet. To play the mini-games you need to look for UEFN creations that are created using the Fall Guys assets.

That said, you can create your own Fall Guys Creative Islands using the new tools Fortnite has added to Fortnite with the 30.30 update.

Here’s how to create Fall Guys in Fortnite after the 30.30 update:





Launch Fortnite Creative or UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) and start a new project. Here, interact with the console next to the golden rift to tweak the settings. You’ll find a shiny new Fall Guys starter template waiting for you at the bottom of the list. Pick it and you’re ready to begin building your own goofy obstacle courses.

Epic Games has thrown in plenty of assets you can use to design your own chaotic paradise. You don’t need to publish your island to start having fun. Mess around, experiment with the mechanics and get a feel for how Fall Guys’ madness translates into the Fortnite universe.

When August 6 rolls around, you can officially publish your island via the Creator Portal. These islands won’t auto-publish. You need to manually hit that publish button to share your creation with the world.

If your island is particularly awesome, it might even get featured in a limited-time “Fall Guys” row in Discover. In the meantime, read all about the content that has arrived with the 30.30 update in Fortnite.