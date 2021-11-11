Tribe Gaming announce Ford sponsorship as automotive partner

Tribe Gaming, a North American organization best known for mobile esports, have unveiled a sponsorship with automotive giants Ford.

Helping Ford continue their push into gaming and esports, Tribe Gaming will produce content that heavily features Ford vehicles. This includes an episodic series where the org’s creators explore their “largest geographic communities.”

The org’s players and creators will be provided with their own Tribe-branded vehicles from Ford, who will now serve as their exclusive automotive sponsor.

As well as a heavy focus on content, Ford will have their logo emblazoned on Tribe’s jerseys and provide behind-the-scenes looks into the org on social media.

The automotive company’s largest esports activation to date is Team Fordzilla, their own esports team that’s dedicated to simulated racing.

Tribe Gaming raised investment from Spurts Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of NBA team San Antonio Spurs, in July 2021. They hold partnerships with the likes of Elgato, bag and accessories brand Incase, Discord, G FUEL, and Razer.

“The excitement so many have for gaming is apparent and contagious, and as we reach out these younger, passionate gamers, Tribe’s dynamic and fun content can help bring the Ford brand to life for this new audience,” said Ford’s chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering.

“Tribe is the perfect sponsor to help introduce Ford to their millions of 18–35-year-old followers, showing them how we can meet their needs, both on the road and off the field.”