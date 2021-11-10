 Team Liquid secure major Coinbase sponsorship in latest crypto esports deal - Dexerto
Team Liquid secure major Coinbase sponsorship in latest crypto esports deal

Published: 10/Nov/2021 16:35

by Adam Fitch
Hungrybox advertising Team Liquid's partnership with Coinbase
Multinational esports organization Team Liquid have entered the world of cryptocurrency, establishing a four-year partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase.

The convergence between esports and cryptocurrency has really established itself in 2021, with crypto exchanges betting big on competitive gaming as a means of advertising their services.

Team Liquid are the latest to cash in on this trend, though the financial value of their four-year partnership with Coinbase has not been disclosed. According to a release, they’re going to work together to “develop technology that elevates the overall fan experience.”

Specifically, this new alliance will see Coinbase integrate into the org’s Liquid+ community platform, provide crypto-based payment opportunities on their store, and feature their branding across jerseys and content.

Team Liquid advertising new Coinbase deal
YouTube: Team Liquid
Liquid celebrated the deal with an out-of-this-world announcement video.

An additional facet of the partnership will see Coinbase help Team Liquid work towards developing their own NFTs. Otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, this technology aims to assign ownership to digital assets.

Crypto and esports have proven to be a financially lucrative crossover in 2021, with multiple deals carrying seven-figure values. TSM and FTX’s 10-year deal is worth $210m and Fnatic’s partnership with Crypto.com is valued at $15m, for example.

Coinbase have already been active in competitive gaming, entering deals with tournament organizers ESL and BLAST and organizations like BIG and Evil Geniuses.

“When we were looking for a potential partner in the crypto space, it was really important that we found someone that was doing it the right way, the Team Liquid way,” said Team Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet.

“And the more we learned about Coinbase, the more certain we became that this was the partner we were looking for. Like a lot of our fans, crypto was new to me once, but once I started reading and watching, I realized that it wasn’t some passing fad — it’s here now, and will be in the future. Together with Coinbase, we hope we can demystify crypto for Team Liquid fans.”

