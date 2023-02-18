Toronto Ultra calls Hicksy up to CDL starting lineup in place of Standy

Toronto Ultra was meant to be an elite team in the 2023 CDL season, but a top-six placing at Major 2 was enough for the team to call Challengers star Charlie ‘Hicksy’ Hicks up over Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz for the rest of the season.

Toronto Ultra’s roster went through a major overhaul over the offseason. The organization parted ways with Call of Duty legend Ben Bance and star player Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan as they welcomed upcoming stars Scrappy and Standy in their place.

Now only two Major tournaments into the season, Standy has been moved to the substitute position and another new face joins the fray.

Toronto Ultra bench Standy for Hicksy in surprise Major 3 qualifiers roster move

The move was announced on February 18 and shocked the entire community.

“As of today, we will be moving Standy to a substitute position and Hicksy will be moving to the starting roster,” the organization said.

The squad had only played one match in the Major 3 qualifiers so far, a 1-3 loss to Boston Breach, in which Standy went -11 in terms of K/D, resulting in a 0.86 overall.

After the news broke, Standy wasted no time in responding to the news. “Just gotta work on myself and become the player I know I’m capable of [being].”

Hicksy has been part of the Toronto Ultra organization since 2022, first competing under the Toronto Ultra NA Challengers banner in February before eventually joining the squad as their substitute in October.

Toronto Ultra returns to action Sunday, February 19, against Vegas Legion.