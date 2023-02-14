How to watch Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers: Stream, schedule & teams

The Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers are almost underway, as we fast approach the second half of the Modern Warfare 2 season and crunch time for teams hoping to qualify for Champs. Here is the full list of matches for Major 3 qualifiers and how you can keep up.
CDL Major 3 is set to take place in Texas, hosted by OpTic, at the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Before that, though, all 12 CDL teams will face off in five qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the tournament.
With the Call of Duty Championship looming, now is the time for teams to really show out. The likes of the London Royal Ravens and the new-look Florida Mutineers will be looking at Major 3 as their chance to turn their season around, so here are the full details.
Contents
Major 3 qualifiers stream
Major 3 qualifiers kick off on Friday, February 17, with three weekends of qualifier matches to follow. The Major itself will take place from March 9-12.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
It’s unclear at the time of writing where exactly the matches will be streamed. We recently reported that the CDL is negotiating another exclusivity agreement with YouTube, but with matches so far this season all being on Twitch, we’ve embedded that stream above.
CDL Major 3 match schedule
Week 1 — February 17-19
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Friday, Feb 17
|LA Thieves vs Vegas Legion
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Friday, Feb 17
|Minnesota Røkkr vs New York Subliners
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Friday, Feb 17
|Toronto Ultra vs Boston Breach
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, Feb 18
|Boston Breach vs London Royal Ravens
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Saturday, Feb 18
|Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Saturday, Feb 18
|OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, Feb 18
|Seattle Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sunday, Feb 19
|Florida Mutineers vs New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sunday, Feb 19
|Vegas Legion vs Toronto Ultra
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sunday, Feb 19
|LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 2 — February 24-26
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Friday, Feb 24
|Atlanta FaZe vs London Royal Ravens
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Friday, Feb 24
|Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Friday, Feb 24
|LA Guerrillas vs Boston Breach
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, Feb 25
|New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Saturday, Feb 25
|Seattle Surge vs LA Thieves
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Saturday, Feb 25
|Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, Feb 25
|Vegas Legion vs Atlanta FaZe
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sunday, Feb 26
|London Royal Ravens vs LA Guerrillas
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sunday, Feb 26
|Minnesota Røkkr vs OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sunday, Feb 26
|Florida Mutineers vs Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
Week 3 — March 3-5
|Date
|Match
|PST
|EST
|GMT
|Friday, March 3
|London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Friday, March 3
|Vegas Legion vs Minnesota Røkkr
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Friday, March 3
|LA Guerrillas vs Florida Mutineers
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, March 4
|Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Thieves
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Saturday, March 4
|LA Guerrillas vs Vegas Legion
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Saturday, March 4
|Toronto Ultra vs London Royal Ravens
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
|Saturday, March 4
|New York Subliners vs OpTic Texas
|4.30 PM
|7.30 PM
|12.30 AM
|Sunday, March 5
|Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Sunday, March 5
|Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Sunday, March 5
|Boston Breach vs LA Thieves
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 3 teams
These are the confirmed rosters for CDL Major 3 qualifiers so far, though it’s worth noting that some teams still haven’t confirmed their rosters, or changes have been reported but not made official.
|Team
|Players
|Substitute(s)
|Atlanta FaZe
|SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium
|Classic
|Boston Breach
|Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening
|—
|Florida Mutineers
|Brack, Havok, —, —
|Brack
|London Royal Ravens
|PaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, Nastie
|Zer0
|LA Guerrillas
|Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed
|Spart
|LA Thieves
|Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
|—
|Minnesota Røkkr
|Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro
|ReeaL
|New York Subliners
|HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz
|WarDy
|OpTic Texas
|Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty
|—
|Seattle Surge
|Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
|—
|Toronto Ultra
|Standy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX
|Hicksy
|Vegas Legion
|Clayster, Temp, Prolute, TJHaly
|—
Be sure to tune in from Friday, February 17, to catch all of the Major 3 action!