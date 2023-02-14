How to watch Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers: Stream, schedule & teams

The Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers are almost underway, as we fast approach the second half of the Modern Warfare 2 season and crunch time for teams hoping to qualify for Champs. Here is the full list of matches for Major 3 qualifiers and how you can keep up.

CDL Major 3 is set to take place in Texas, hosted by OpTic, at the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Before that, though, all 12 CDL teams will face off in five qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the tournament.

With the Call of Duty Championship looming, now is the time for teams to really show out. The likes of the London Royal Ravens and the new-look Florida Mutineers will be looking at Major 3 as their chance to turn their season around, so here are the full details.

Contents

Major 3 qualifiers stream

Major 3 qualifiers kick off on Friday, February 17, with three weekends of qualifier matches to follow. The Major itself will take place from March 9-12.

It’s unclear at the time of writing where exactly the matches will be streamed. We recently reported that the CDL is negotiating another exclusivity agreement with YouTube, but with matches so far this season all being on Twitch, we’ve embedded that stream above.

CDL Major 3 match schedule

Week 1 — February 17-19

Date Match PST EST GMT Friday, Feb 17 LA Thieves vs Vegas Legion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, Feb 17 Minnesota Røkkr vs New York Subliners 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, Feb 17 Toronto Ultra vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, Feb 18 Boston Breach vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, Feb 18 Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, Feb 18 OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, Feb 18 Seattle Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, Feb 19 Florida Mutineers vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, Feb 19 Vegas Legion vs Toronto Ultra 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, Feb 19 LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 2 — February 24-26

Date Match PST EST GMT Friday, Feb 24 Atlanta FaZe vs London Royal Ravens 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, Feb 24 Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, Feb 24 LA Guerrillas vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, Feb 25 New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, Feb 25 Seattle Surge vs LA Thieves 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, Feb 25 Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, Feb 25 Vegas Legion vs Atlanta FaZe 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, Feb 26 London Royal Ravens vs LA Guerrillas 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, Feb 26 Minnesota Røkkr vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, Feb 26 Florida Mutineers vs Seattle Surge 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 3 — March 3-5

Date Match PST EST GMT Friday, March 3 London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Friday, March 3 Vegas Legion vs Minnesota Røkkr 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Friday, March 3 LA Guerrillas vs Florida Mutineers 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, March 4 Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Saturday, March 4 LA Guerrillas vs Vegas Legion 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Saturday, March 4 Toronto Ultra vs London Royal Ravens 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Saturday, March 4 New York Subliners vs OpTic Texas 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM Sunday, March 5 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Sunday, March 5 Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Sunday, March 5 Boston Breach vs LA Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

CDL Major 3 teams

These are the confirmed rosters for CDL Major 3 qualifiers so far, though it’s worth noting that some teams still haven’t confirmed their rosters, or changes have been reported but not made official.

Team Players Substitute(s) Atlanta FaZe SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium Classic Boston Breach Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening — Florida Mutineers Brack, Havok, —, — Brack London Royal Ravens PaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, Nastie Zer0 LA Guerrillas Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed Spart LA Thieves Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah — Minnesota Røkkr Bance, Cammy, Attach, Afro ReeaL New York Subliners HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz WarDy OpTic Texas Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty — Seattle Surge Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack — Toronto Ultra Standy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX Hicksy Vegas Legion Clayster, Temp, Prolute, TJHaly —

Be sure to tune in from Friday, February 17, to catch all of the Major 3 action!