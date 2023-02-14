EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers: Stream, schedule & teams

Call of Duty League
CDL Major 3 qualifier logoCall of Duty League

The Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers are almost underway, as we fast approach the second half of the Modern Warfare 2 season and crunch time for teams hoping to qualify for Champs. Here is the full list of matches for Major 3 qualifiers and how you can keep up.

CDL Major 3 is set to take place in Texas, hosted by OpTic, at the Esports Stadium in Arlington. Before that, though, all 12 CDL teams will face off in five qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the tournament.

With the Call of Duty Championship looming, now is the time for teams to really show out. The likes of the London Royal Ravens and the new-look Florida Mutineers will be looking at Major 3 as their chance to turn their season around, so here are the full details.

Contents

Major 3 qualifiers stream

Major 3 qualifiers kick off on Friday, February 17, with three weekends of qualifier matches to follow. The Major itself will take place from March 9-12.

It’s unclear at the time of writing where exactly the matches will be streamed. We recently reported that the CDL is negotiating another exclusivity agreement with YouTube, but with matches so far this season all being on Twitch, we’ve embedded that stream above.

CDL Major 3 match schedule

Week 1 — February 17-19

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Friday, Feb 17LA Thieves vs Vegas Legion12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, Feb 17Minnesota Røkkr vs New York Subliners1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, Feb 17Toronto Ultra vs Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, Feb 18Boston Breach vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, Feb 18Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, Feb 18OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, Feb 18Seattle Surge vs Minnesota Røkkr4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, Feb 19Florida Mutineers vs New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, Feb 19Vegas Legion vs Toronto Ultra1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, Feb 19LA Thieves vs Atlanta FaZe3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 2 — February 24-26

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Friday, Feb 24Atlanta FaZe vs London Royal Ravens12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, Feb 24Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, Feb 24LA Guerrillas vs Boston Breach3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, Feb 25New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, Feb 25Seattle Surge vs LA Thieves1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, Feb 25Boston Breach vs Florida Mutineers3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, Feb 25Vegas Legion vs Atlanta FaZe4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, Feb 26London Royal Ravens vs LA Guerrillas12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, Feb 26Minnesota Røkkr vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, Feb 26Florida Mutineers vs Seattle Surge3 PM6 PM11 PM

Week 3 — March 3-5

DateMatchPSTESTGMT
Friday, March 3London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, March 3Vegas Legion vs Minnesota Røkkr1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, March 3LA Guerrillas vs Florida Mutineers3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, March 4Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Thieves12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, March 4LA Guerrillas vs Vegas Legion1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, March 4Toronto Ultra vs London Royal Ravens3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, March 4New York Subliners vs OpTic Texas4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, March 5Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, March 5Atlanta FaZe vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, March 5Boston Breach vs LA Thieves3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 3 teams

These are the confirmed rosters for CDL Major 3 qualifiers so far, though it’s worth noting that some teams still haven’t confirmed their rosters, or changes have been reported but not made official.

TeamPlayersSubstitute(s)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachBeans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening
Florida MutineersBrack, Havok, —, —Brack
London Royal RavensPaulEhx, Skrapz, Asim, NastieZer0
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Attach, AfroReeaL
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
Toronto UltraStandy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanXHicksy
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, Prolute, TJHaly

Be sure to tune in from Friday, February 17, to catch all of the Major 3 action!

