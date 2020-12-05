Logo
Top 10 most valuable esports teams in 2020: 100 Thieves, FaZe, more

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:51

by Calum Patterson
According to a new report from Forbes, the top 10 most valuable esports companies are worth a combined $2.4 billion, with some truly eyebrow-raising figures for teams like TSM, Cloud9 and FaZe Clan.

Forbes has released an annual estimate of the most valuable esports companies since 2018. Their sources for the figures comprise of “Company executives, investors, investment advisors, public documents.”

This does leave room for the organizations themselves to potentially inflate the figures somewhat, so should not be seen as an exact and accurate value. Rather, it is essentially an informed estimate.

Some of the standout moves from 2019 include 100 Thieves jumping 5 spots up to 5th, as well as the disappearance of Immortals Gaming from the top 10.

Top 10 most valuable esports companies

  1. TSM: $410 million (+3%)
  2. Cloud9 $350 million (-13%)
  3. Team Liquid: $310M (-3%)
  4. FaZe Clan: $305M (+27%)
  5. 100 Thieves: $190M (+27%)
  6. GenG: $185M (-)
  7. Enthusiast Gaming: $180M (-)
  8. G2 Esports: $175M (+6%)
  9. NRG Esports: $155M (+3%)
  10. T1: $150M (-)

In their report, Forbes says that overall esports revenue fell $150 million, largely due to the cancellation of most LAN events. This is said to have had a “knock-on effect” on merchandising and sponsorships too.

100 Thieves COO John Robinson said “The modern battlefield in gaming is for larger social media and YouTube talent.” 100 Thieves specifically now have a large roster of content creators, including the likes of Valkyrae, BrookeAB, Neeko, Yassou, CouRage, Tommey and more.

100 Thieves content creators at the Cash App Compound
100 Thieves
100 Thieves now boast a huge roster of content creators.

This has perhaps come at the expense of actual esports teams though. 100 Thieves pulled out of Counter-Strike, but have joined the Call of Duty League for the 2021 season. The company expects to make $16 million in revenue this year.

FaZe Clan are similar to 100 Thieves in their approach to signing the biggest talent in content creation, not just competitive players. FaZe CEO Lee Trink said “What you have seen in the last year is other esports companies are catching on to what has been our philosophy from day one, which is to explore the outer reaches of what gaming can be.”

FaZe Swagg Warzone gaming
Instagram: swagg_
FaZe Clan continued their emphasis on content creators in 2020.

For Immortals, who dropped out of the top 10, are estimated to have sold the OpTic Gaming brand back to Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez for $10 million – significantly less than they bought it for.

With the hope that esports will return to putting on live events in 2021, an even bigger jump in these estimations could be expected. Although, the first CSGO major of 2021, which was scheduled for May, has already been canceled. So too has the Fortnite World Cup.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.