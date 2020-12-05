CS:GO publishers Valve have scrapped plans for the game’s next Major tournament, which was set for May 2021, according to an email sent out to organizers.

According to a report from HLTV, the Major that was due to take place May 10-23 will no longer go ahead, presumably due to the global health crisis and travel restrictions, with Valve expecting impacts to still be felt in six months.

This was also why the previous Major, ESL One Rio 2020, which was meant to have taken place in September, was canceled. In the announcement from ESL, they stated “While Valve is currently not able to say when and how Majors will return, as soon as they do we’ll work to bring the Major to Rio.”

In the email to organizers, Valve explained their plans in more detail, including confirming a Major to be held in Europe later in 2021 has been agreed with a partner and venue.

CSGO Major in 2021

“We are still disentangling our prior commitments,” Valve said, “and currently have both a partner and an EU venue designated for a Major later in 2021.

“Assuming it makes sense to proceed, the event will take place October 25-November 7 with a potential play-in event October 23-24.”

The last Major was StarLadder Berlin, which concluded with Astralis’ victory in September 2019. That means that it could be a full two years since the previous Major before we see another. With plans for it to take place in Europe, it means that all of the last four Majors will have been held in the continent.

In the email sent to tournament organizers and obtained by HLTV, Valve added that it “doesn’t have any new information about the Regional Major Ranking (RMR)” system, but welcomed feedback from the recipients.

At least in the meantime, while there are no Majors, CS:GO just launched it’s new Operation, Broken Fang, after much anticipation, adding a wealth of new content and features.