Logo
CS:GO

Report: Valve cancel upcoming 2021 CSGO Major

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:20

by Calum Patterson
ESL / Helena Kristiansson

Share

Valve

CS:GO publishers Valve have scrapped plans for the game’s next Major tournament, which was set for May 2021, according to an email sent out to organizers.

According to a report from HLTV, the Major that was due to take place May 10-23 will no longer go ahead, presumably due to the global health crisis and travel restrictions, with Valve expecting impacts to still be felt in six months.

This was also why the previous Major, ESL One Rio 2020, which was meant to have taken place in September, was canceled. In the announcement from ESL, they stated “While Valve is currently not able to say when and how Majors will return, as soon as they do we’ll work to bring the Major to Rio.”

In the email to organizers, Valve explained their plans in more detail, including confirming a Major to be held in Europe later in 2021 has been agreed with a partner and venue.

Rio Major logo
ESL
The ESL One Rio major was canceled in 2020.

CSGO Major in 2021

“We are still disentangling our prior commitments,” Valve said, “and currently have both a partner and an EU venue designated for a Major later in 2021.

“Assuming it makes sense to proceed, the event will take place October 25-November 7 with a potential play-in event October 23-24.”

The last Major was StarLadder Berlin, which concluded with Astralis’ victory in September 2019. That means that it could be a full two years since the previous Major before we see another. With plans for it to take place in Europe, it means that all of the last four Majors will have been held in the continent.

In the email sent to tournament organizers and obtained by HLTV, Valve added that it “doesn’t have any new information about the Regional Major Ranking (RMR)” system, but welcomed feedback from the recipients.

At least in the meantime, while there are no Majors, CS:GO just launched it’s new Operation, Broken Fang, after much anticipation, adding a wealth of new content and features.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.