Sentinels reportedly signing 2022 VCT Champions Sacy & pANcada

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Sentinels are set to sign the Brazilian 2022 Valorant Champions Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna from LOUD according to reports.

Following the announcement of the VCT partnership teams, the community has had its eyes locked on social media amid the ongoing roster mania.

With a market full of free-agent talent, we’ve seen organizations across the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific make shocking roster moves.

Now, the North American organization Sentinels is reportedly looking to sign two Brazilian players from the 2022 Valorant Champions roster.

Sentinels reportedly signing Sacy & pANcada

Sentinels have also been among the teams to begin laying out their plans for VCT 2023, replacing both their head coach and strategic coach as well as releasing IGL Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan.

Furthermore, the 2022 Valorant Champions winners Sacy and pANcada are both set to join the North American organization according to Dot Esports.

The two Brazilians will join the Sentinels roster alongside other new signings Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone.

Riot Games Sentinels is looking to return to former glory after winning Masters Reykjavik in 2021.

Dot Esports also reported that Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is likely to round out the roster, though a deal remains incomplete.

Players Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino, Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims and Jared ‘Zombs’ Gitlin are currently inactive under Sentinels, while Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek remains on the active roster. The organization has a ton of options going into 2023 but they appear to committed to a new look for the start of the season.