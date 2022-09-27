EsportsValorant

VCT 2023 rostermania: Valorant partnered team rosters and rumors

Declan Mclaughlin
All teams in the 2023 Valorant Champions tour leagues will have new rosters soonColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Riot Games has selected 30 organizations to join three separate leagues across the world in a new system for the esport. All 30 need to round out new rosters to show the developer for the 2023 version of the Valorant Champions Tour by October 15, with the pre-season transfer window closing on February 1, 2023.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 ended on September 18 and concluded the open era of the esport. Now with the new league era looming and with orgs locked into either the Americas, EMEA or the Pacific leagues, teams are looking to construct new rosters for the 2023 season.

Other teams not in the VCT leagues will also be looking to pick up players for the upcoming season as they try to promote into the leagues through Challengers Ascension. Outside of big moves from those teams, this tracker will only cover roster moves in the top three leagues.

VCT Americas league rosters

TEAMPLAYERPLAYERPLAYERPLAYERPLAYER
100 ThievesTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Cloud9TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Evil GeniusesTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
FURIA ESPORTSTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
KRÜ EsportsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
LeviatánTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
LOUDTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
MIBRTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
NRG EsportsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
SentinelsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

VCT EMEA league rosters

TEAMPLAYERPLAYERPLAYERPLAYERPLAYER
BBL EsportsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
FnaticTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
FUT EsportsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
GiantsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Karmine CorpTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
KOITBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Natus VincereTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Team HereticsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Team LiquidTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Team VitalityTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

VCT Pacific league rosters

TEAMPLAYERPLAYERPLAYERPLAYERPLAYER
DetonatioN GamingTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
DRXTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Gen.GTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Global EsportsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Paper RexTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Rex Regum QeonTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
T1TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Talon EsportsTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
Team SecretTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
ZETA DIVISIONTBDTBDTBDTBDTBD

Offseason tracker for Valorant Champions Tour rosters

September 27:

September 26:

