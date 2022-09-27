VCT 2023 rostermania: Valorant partnered team rosters and rumors

Riot Games has selected 30 organizations to join three separate leagues across the world in a new system for the esport. All 30 need to round out new rosters to show the developer for the 2023 version of the Valorant Champions Tour by October 15, with the pre-season transfer window closing on February 1, 2023.
Valorant Champions Tour 2022 ended on September 18 and concluded the open era of the esport. Now with the new league era looming and with orgs locked into either the Americas, EMEA or the Pacific leagues, teams are looking to construct new rosters for the 2023 season.
Other teams not in the VCT leagues will also be looking to pick up players for the upcoming season as they try to promote into the leagues through Challengers Ascension. Outside of big moves from those teams, this tracker will only cover roster moves in the top three leagues.
Offseason tracker for Valorant Champions Tour rosters
September 27:
- Spanish content creator ‘Lembo’ says that Leviatán have made an offer for KRU Esports’ Roberto ‘Mazino’ Bugueño.
September 26:
- According to Dot Esports, NAVI are in talks to sign FunPlus Phoenix’s roster. The Chinese organization is open to offers for the team after failing to make the partnership leagues.
- Chilean star Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori announced on Twitter that he is a free agent heading into the 2023 season after his contract with KRU Esports expired.