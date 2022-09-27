VCT 2023 rostermania: Valorant partnered team rosters and rumors

Riot Games has selected 30 organizations to join three separate leagues across the world in a new system for the esport. All 30 need to round out new rosters to show the developer for the 2023 version of the Valorant Champions Tour by October 15, with the pre-season transfer window closing on February 1, 2023.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 ended on September 18 and concluded the open era of the esport. Now with the new league era looming and with orgs locked into either the Americas, EMEA or the Pacific leagues, teams are looking to construct new rosters for the 2023 season.

NAVI tease ANGE1 jersey in Valorant partnership video

Sentinels release Kanpeki

Zellsis teases Sentinels return

Other teams not in the VCT leagues will also be looking to pick up players for the upcoming season as they try to promote into the leagues through Challengers Ascension. Outside of big moves from those teams, this tracker will only cover roster moves in the top three leagues.

VCT Americas league rosters

TEAM PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER 100 Thieves TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Cloud9 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Evil Geniuses TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD FURIA ESPORTS TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD KRÜ Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Leviatán TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD LOUD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD MIBR TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD NRG Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Sentinels TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

VCT EMEA league rosters

TEAM PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER BBL Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Fnatic TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD FUT Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Giants TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Karmine Corp TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD KOI TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Natus Vincere TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Team Heretics TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Team Liquid TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Team Vitality TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

VCT Pacific league rosters

TEAM PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER PLAYER DetonatioN Gaming TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD DRX TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Gen.G TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Global Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Paper Rex TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Rex Regum Qeon TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD T1 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Talon Esports TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Team Secret TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD ZETA DIVISION TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Offseason tracker for Valorant Champions Tour rosters

September 27:

Spanish content creator ‘Lembo’ says that Leviatán have made an offer for KRU Esports’ Roberto ‘Mazino’ Bugueño.

September 26: