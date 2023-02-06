Sentinels & LOUD dominated as Twitter’s most-popular esports orgs in 2022

Sentinels and LOUD were the top two most engaged with esports Twitter pages in 2022, according to social media marketing consultant and former Fnatic social media manager Brendan Husebo.

LOUD tops the Twitter metrics for esports orgs as it raked in over 19 million engagements on Twitter in 2022. The rest of the field was over 10 million engagements behind as Sentinels came in second with 5.87 million engagements on Twitter.

The rest of the teams in the top 10 were around the same with Japanese esports org Crazy Racoon taking the third place spot at 5.34 million engagements. The esports org’s engagement on Twitter was up 115% year-over-year in 2022, according to Husebo.

G2 Esports and Karmine Corp rounded out the top five with FaZe Clan, Optic Gaming, KOI, Team Vitality, and FURIA making out the sixth through 10th spots.

Esports Twitter in 2022

The average engagement of each esports org’s Twitter page was also taken in this report, with Sentinels Crazy Raccoon, and ZETA DIVISION taking the top three spots. Sentinels improved 160% year-over-year in average engagement in 2022.

Other insights from the averages include TSM’s Japanese Twitter page shooting up 414% year-over-year with about 4,000 average engagements. 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, and OpTic Gaming had a negative year-over-year percentage in 2022 in the same metric.

The report also hones in on Brazilian and Japanese esports markets in specific, highlighting LOUD’s dominance regionally and the success of TSM and Fnatic’s Japanese Twitter pages.

In a LinkedIn post about the report, Husebo pointed to the different ways in which North American, Brazilian, and Japanese esports fans choose to engage with org’s posts on Twitter. He said North American fans prefer to like tweets, Brazilians reply to pots more often, and Japanese fans almost always retweet or quote tweet posts instead of replying.