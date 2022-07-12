LOUD and Karmine Corp top Twitter’s most popular esports orgs in 2022 so far

Meg Kay . 2 hours ago

Twitter Gaming have revealed the most talked-about esports organizations on the platform so far in 2022 – and fan favorites LOUD and Karmine Corp continue to lead the pack.

If there’s one thing Twitter loves to do, it’s talk about esports. The platform has become one of the primary destinations for esports fans looking to engage with orgs and players, and to generate discussion within their communities.

On July 12, Twitter released a report showing some key insights into the esports fans that populate their platform.

Twitter

The report outlined which organizations had received the most fan attention between January-July of 2022, with Brazilian org LOUD maintaining their status at the top of the standings after being the most talked-about esports org for the entirety of 2021.

The top 10 most talked-about esports orgs on Twitter so far in 2022 are as follows:

LOUD Karmine Corp Crazy Raccoon FaZe Clan paiN Gaming G2 Esports T1 Los Grandes Fnatic Furia

LOUD still on top

The pride of Brazil, LOUD remain the most talked-about esports org on Twitter. Their primary esport is Free Fire, a mobile title that’s shot to popularity in recent years and boasts some of the most-watched tournaments of any esport in the world.

They also host teams in League of Legends, Valorant, and Fortnite – but their investment in influencers and stars from other industries such as music and sports have driven them to incredible levels of fan engagement.

KCorp’s meteoric rise

Joining them in second place is Karmine Corp – a new entrant on the list who didn’t manage to break into the top ten in 2021.

Competing primarily in League of Legends in the LFL, with teams in Rocket League, Valorant, and Trackmania, the organization shot to global popularity in 2022 with the signing of League of Legends pro Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larssen.

Their show match against Spanish League team KOI, owned by streamer Ibai Llanos and footballer Gerard Pique, attracted over 470,000 Twitch viewers and sold out the 17,960-seat Palau San Jordi in Barcelona.

Rounding out the list

There were a few returning faces amongst the most-talked-about esports orgs on Twitter. North American org FaZe Clan dropped down to third place after being the second most-discussed org of 2021, falling behind new arrival Crazy Racoon, a Japanese organization who host teams in Apex Legends and Valorant.

European stalwarts Fnatic and G2 Esports also return to the list, dropping to sixth and ninth place from fourth and fifth respectively in 2021. T1 stand out as the only Korean organization on the list in seventh place.