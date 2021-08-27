LaLiga aim to attract young fans with three-year Galaxy Racer partnership

Top-tier Spanish football league LaLiga have entered a three-year, content-focused partnership with esports organization Galaxy Racer.

One of the reasons legacy sports properties like the Premier League and the LaLiga operate in esports is to access the young demographic that loves watching the best of the best play video games.

While Spanish football league LaLiga already has the eLaLiga, they’ve tapped Galaxy Racer to deepen their presence in esports through content over the next three years.

Galaxy Racer are a relatively young esports org based in the United Arab Emirates that also operate in Southeast Asia. Now, they can say they’re officially helping one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world to attract new viewers.

The deal will see the two organizations work together on a new original series featuring professional footballers and gaming influencers, which will initially last for three seasons.

While the show is still in pre-production, it’ll see Galaxy Racer’s influencers travel to Spain to “experience LaLiga like no one has ever done before.” They’ll visit each of the major football clubs in the country, including Barcelona, Madrid, and Valencia.

The Middle Eastern organization recently hired Danny Lopez, the former director of brand and content at David Beckham’s Guild Esports, as their chief content officer. He’ll be leading the charge on all content initiatives for them.

“We are excited for this three-year collaboration,” said LaLiga’s managing director in the Middle East and North Africa, Maite Ventura. “We expect to see a lot of positive feedback to this unique activation opening opportunities for us as we are entering a new digital era to connect with the younger generations.”