Former Guild Esports director boards Galaxy Racer as chief content officer

Dubai-based esports organization Galaxy Racer have announced the appointment of Danny Lopez, the former director of brand and content at UK org Guild.

After his recent departure from David Beckham’s Guild Esports, based in London, UK, Lopez has found a new role as a chief content officer.

Galaxy Racer compete in both the Middle East and Southeast Asia and have tapped Lopez to lead their entire content strategy for the foreseeable future.

His new organization already place some emphasis on content creation, having signed over 20 creators to their ranks and, so they claim, cumulatively raking in over 1 billion views on a monthly basis.

Galaxy Racer’s new chief content officer was recently named as a finalist for Esports Creative of the Year at this year’s iteration of the Esports Awards.

“After meeting with Paul [Roy, CEO], I was bought in immediately, his global aspirations for Galaxy Racer were something I wanted to be a part of,” said Lopez of his new employer.

“The creators that Galaxy Racer work with have unrivalled scale and this is a great opportunity for me to help drive that growth by creating best-in-class content. I’m excited to lead the brand vision and continue to create groundbreaking content on a global platform – so watch this space!”

The org currently competes in League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Garena’s Free Fire. They claim to have over 60 players representing them competitively.