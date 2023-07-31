How to watch Ludwig’s World’s Greatest Esports event: Schedule, games, competitors, more

There can only be one “GOAT” of video games, and Ludwig is hosting a tournament to crown one king of Esports. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Ludwig’s passion for esports has resulted in a few ambitious projects with varying success. In 2022, the YouTuber hosted one of the biggest Smash & Melee tournaments with a $1 million prize pool. However, MrBeast’s sponsorship wasn’t enough to turn a profit from the event. Ludwig revealed he lost over $200k on the Smash tournament.

Article continues after ad

That didn’t dissuade Ludwig from jumping right back into the scene. A few months later, the YouTuber hosted a chessboxing event with contestants facing off in a mix of boxing, chess, and Super Smash Bros Melee. It became the most-watched Smash tournament ever, surpassing even EVO 2019 in views.

Going away from his usual bread and butter of Smash, Ludwig announced a new event to crown the “GOAT” of video games.

Contents

What is the World’s Greatest Esports event?

In an effort to hunt down the “GOAT” gamer, Ludwig challenged 16 Esports legends to face off against each other in eight different video games. The two-day event features titles from multiple genres, allowing each gamer to show off their skills.

Article continues after ad

When is World’s Greatest, and where to watch?

World’s Greatest takes place from September 2-3. Ludwig has yet to confirm a start time for either tournament day. We will provide an update when he provides more information.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All tournament matches will be streamed from Ludwig’s YouTube channel.

Who is competing in World’s Greatest?

WePlay SonicFox is widely regarded as one of the best fighting game players ever.

Here is a list of all of the confirmed competitors so far.

TenZ (Valorant)

SonicFox (Fighting games)

SupertF (Overwatch)

Nemo (Chess)

Mango (Super Smash Bros)

What games are included?

Ubisoft XDefiant releases late summer, with no exact date yet.

Here is a full list of the games included in World’s Greatest.

Minecraft

Fall Guys

2K Drive

Street Fighter 6

XDefiant

Tetris Effect

Trackmania

Genshin Impact

That is everything we know about World’s Greatest so far.