Ludwig reveals he lost $200k on Smash tournament despite MrBeast sponsorship

Ludwig’s Super Smash Bros. Invitational didn’t exactly go as planned, as the YouTube sensation has revealed his huge financial losses at the MrBeast-sponsored event.

Ludwig Ahgren is no stranger when it comes to gaming tournaments. Having competed them in Smash tournaments alongside the likes of Mew2King and Plup, the YouTube star has also leaped into the world of competitive Fortnite too.

His love for the Smash franchise remains as strong as ever, with Ludwig’s Super Smash Bros. Invitational marking another thrilling chapter in his career.

However, Ludwig’s time in the event resulted in an unexpected financial meltdown.

Ludwig jokingly berates Aiden Calvin amid Smash loss: “You piece of sh*t!”

Ludwig’s Super Smash Bros. Invitational came to its conclusion on October 23, leaving its attendees plenty of stories to tell. The event found a saving grace in Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson after he stepped in to sponsor it following a lack of funding.

Frequent collaborator Aiden/Aimen Calvin was one of the tournament’s many competitors, though his results left Ludwig bewildered.

“Big thank you to Aimen…for getting it done against all odds! And he only lost over $100,000!” exclaimed Ludwig.

Recoiling behind his hand, Ludwig’s long-time friend clarified it was actually “$200,000.”

Topic discussed at 9:46:00

“What the f***! You lost $200,000 you piece of sh*t! Are you f****** kidding? Do you know how many Mogul Mails I had to do?” Ludwig comically shouted.

“Do you know? Twitch drama’s over! Twitch drama’s over! You piece of sh*t! We’re gonna lose it all.”

Jokes aside, Aiden shared his thoughts on the tournament’s overall success on social media. The competitor explained that he “can’t help but feel we’ve ultimately lacked the polish and viewership for this event to be truly historic.”

“I’m very happy with the number of matches streamed, schedule, and format. Hope everyone enjoys top 16 tomorrow,” Aiden added.

It’s likely that another tournament could be on the cards, but we’ll have to wait and see what Ludwig plans next.