Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2: Stream, teams and more

The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2 is upon us in 2024, and this time the event sees a slew of NA teams duking it out for the $50,000 prize pool. So here is all you need to know.

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is back for 2024 as part of Riot Games’ official offseason tournament schedule, hosted by streaming mega star Ludwig and Valorant’s very own tarik, and this time we’re treated to an all-North American affair to kick off the 2024 VCT season.

In 2023’s iteration, The Guard convincingly won the tournament, which heralded great things for the squad as they went on to win the Americas Ascension and eventually get picked up by G2.

Now coming into 2024’s iteration, just like last year’s four teams are competing for the $50,000 prize pool, with some familiar NA teams in the mix.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2: Streams

As one would expect from the name, Tarik and Ludwig will not only be serving as hosts of the tournament but will also be broadcasting it live on their respective YouTube and Twitch channels.

We will embed the stream here when the action kicks off.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2: Schedule and Format

The tournament will run for two days, from January 13 to 14, and will be hosted in the OFFBRAND Studio.

All four teams will be put into a double-elimination bracket, with all matches being Bo3, except the Upper Bracket Finals which will be a Bo1.

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Semis Cloud9 vs MXS 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Upper Semis 100 Thieves vs Oxygen 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Upper Finals TBD vs TBD 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Lower Round 1 TBD vs TBD 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Final TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2: Teams

Since Ludwig, co-owner of Moist Esports is part of the tournament, it’s no surprise that their Valorant team, Moist x Shopify, will be participating.

We will also see VCT America’s Cloud9 and 100 Thieves (fresh off the signing of Boostio) participating, and the NA Challenger team Oxygen Esports is also in the mix.