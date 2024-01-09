EsportsValorant

Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2: Stream, teams and more

Jeremy Gan
Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2Ludwig

The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2 is upon us in 2024, and this time the event sees a slew of NA teams duking it out for the $50,000 prize pool. So here is all you need to know. 

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is back for 2024 as part of Riot Games’ official offseason tournament schedule, hosted by streaming mega star Ludwig and Valorant’s very own tarik, and this time we’re treated to an all-North American affair to kick off the 2024 VCT season. 

In 2023’s iteration, The Guard convincingly won the tournament, which heralded great things for the squad as they went on to win the Americas Ascension and eventually get picked up by G2. 

Now coming into 2024’s iteration, just like last year’s four teams are competing for the $50,000 prize pool, with some familiar NA teams in the mix. 

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2: Streams 

As one would expect from the name, Tarik and Ludwig will not only be serving as hosts of the tournament but will also be broadcasting it live on their respective YouTube and Twitch channels. 

We will embed the stream here when the action kicks off.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2: Schedule and Format

The tournament will run for two days, from January 13 to 14, and will be hosted in the OFFBRAND Studio.

All four teams will be put into a double-elimination bracket, with all matches being Bo3, except the Upper Bracket Finals which will be a Bo1. 

StageMatchPTETGMT
Upper SemisCloud9 vs MXS10 AM1 PM6 PM
Upper Semis100 Thieves vs Oxygen1 PM4 PM9 PM
Upper FinalsTBD vs TBD4 PM7 PM12 AM
Lower Round 1TBD vs TBD5 PM8 PM1 AM
StageMatchPTETGMT
Lower Final TBD vs TBD10 AM1 PM6 PM
Grand FinalTBD vs TBD1 PM4 PM9 PM

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2: Teams

Since Ludwig, co-owner of Moist Esports is part of the tournament, it’s no surprise that their Valorant team, Moist x Shopify, will be participating. 

We will also see VCT America’s Cloud9 and 100 Thieves (fresh off the signing of Boostio) participating, and the NA Challenger team Oxygen Esports is also in the mix. 

TeamPlayers
Moist x Shopifybrawk, flyuh, mada, thief, v1c
100 ThievesAsuna, bang, Cryocells, eeiu, Boostio
Cloud9jakee, Xeppaa, OXY, vanity, wippie
Oxygen Esportsmitch, skuba, Verno, Reduxx, dapr

