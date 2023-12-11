Team Kick defeats YouTube in Ludwig’s Dodgeball World Championship final

Ludwig’s Dodgeball World Championship has come to an end, with team Kick winning the entire tournament in a high stakes final against team YouTube.

On December 10, 2023, Ludwig marked his return to streaming platform Twitch by hosting his first-ever streamer Dodgeball tournament.

The event included various streaming platforms such as Kick, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and more. All enlisting the help of content creators to represent the brand of their choice they faced off in the Dodgeball tournament.

Article continues after ad

After various matches and close battles, the last two teams standing were YouTube and Kick. The two duked it out in the final to prove which streaming platform has the best Dodgeball players and thirst for glory.

Article continues after ad

The full stream can be accessed here. However, the final can be viewed below.

Ludwig was the final member of team YouTube to be eliminated, resulting in Kick picking up the win. After the match, all streamers involved shook hands. However, Ludwig was quick to take to social media and joke that the match was “rigged”.

Article continues after ad

The players who took part in the final for team YouTube were Ludwig, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Fuslie, Lilypichu, and Michael Reeves as the substitute. For Kick, the winning team consisted of Yassuo, Sapnap, and Nadia with Will Neff and Caroline Kwan both featuring as subs.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The final score for the last match was the following.

Kick: 5

YouTube: 2

As well as this, Caroline Kwan was named MVP for the final showdown after scoring multiple eliminations and catches throughout the match.

Article continues after ad

Other notable streamers to take place in the event included Hasan, Mizkif, Extra Emily, QTCinderella and more.

Time will tell if Ludwig decides to hold a similar event in the future. If the streamer does decide to make this type of content a more common occurrence, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the details as they arise.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

Article continues after ad