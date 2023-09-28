Ludwig’s Valorant team to play monthly showmatches “against the dopest teams”

Ludwig Ahgren announced on his stream that he is planning on hosting monthly showmatches with his Valorant squad, Moist x Shopify Rebellion, during the off-season against the biggest teams in the game.

The Valorant esports off-season has seen a flurry of roster changes as teams prepare for the 2024 VCT season. The tournament slate for the off-season, however, has not been as entertaining, and Valorant fans are hungry for bigger events featuring the best, or at least the most popular, teams.

Streamer and esports organization co-owner Ludwig is attempting to fill that void with showmatches involving his squad, Moist x Shopify Rebellion. In a live stream, the content creator announced that he is planning on hosting monthly matches with his Valorant team against the biggest teams in the game.

“We are going to do straight-up best of fives against the f***ing dopest teams,” he said. “Like I want MxS to do a show match against Sentinels, I want MxS to do a showmatch against LOUD, against PRX, against Fnatic. Whoever will play us in the off-season, let’s f***ing play, baby, best-of-five, once a month.”

Ludwig plans to host monthly Valorant showmatches

MxS already has one showmatch booked for October 2 against Cloud9 through Red Bull. The event will feature a best-of-three match between the two squads with a unique format called Double Agent, featuring Ludwig and Cloud9’s Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez as coaches.

For future showmatches, Ludwig said that he would hop into the commentary booth and chat with other team owners while the action unfolds.

Ludwig and the other owners of Moist Esports have had an eventful off-season so far as the organization has partnered with Shopify Rebellion in Valorant. The two organizations announced on September 20 that they had merged their rosters (three players from Moist and two from Shopify), and consolidated their North America Challengers League slots into one.

The squad is set to compete in the Tier 2 league in 2024 and attempt to earn a promotion into VCT Americas through the Ascension tournament.