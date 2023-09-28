Ludwig cancels next Mogul Chessboxing event: “Biggest failure of my career”

Ludwig has revealed that he has cancelled his Mogul Chessboxing event for 2023, claiming it to be the “biggest failure” of his career.

In 2022, Ludwig revealed his first ever Mogul Chessboxing event that saw influencers of all kinds playing Super Smash Bros and Chess before putting on boxing gloves to go at it against their opponent.

The event became the most watched tournament for Super Smash Bros while it was live, proving that fans loved it worldwide.

However, Ludwig announced on September 27, 2023, that the event will not be taking place this year.

Ludwig cancels Mogul Chessboxing 2023

Shared in a tweet, Ludwig mentioned that he was “super bummed” to make the announcement.

“I’m super bummed to announce that Chessboxing will not be happening this year,” he said.

“This is definitely the biggest failure of my career but has motivated me to be the best creator I can be in 2024.”

It wasn’t long after the tweet that Ludwig’s fans began sharing their love for the iconic creator.

YouTuber Karl Jacobs responded, saying that Ludwig has had a “sick career.”

“Easy to get stuck harping on where things go wrong. Totally been here but try to not let it consume ya too long man. Such a sick career that’s only gonna get cooler n cooler. Sorry this one didn’t work out for you though,” he commented.

Another replied: “Keep your head up champ – 2024 will be a big year.”

“That’s ok big events are hard to organize. Super excited to see it when it happens!” replied a third.

The streamer went on to detail why the event wasn’t happening, citing concerns about sanctioning for the event being complicated and being concerned for the safety of the competitors.

Ludwig seems to always have something major going on, so it makes sense that the odd event might occasionally fall through.

He’s brought his fans iconic shows like Mogul Money and various Super Smash Bros tournaments in the past, and they’re excited to see what he has in store for 2024.

