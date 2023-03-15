Former Clash Royale esports pro Flobby dies at 22

Justus ‘Flobby’ von Eitzen, a former professional Clash Royale player, has died by suicide at the age of 22, his former team has revealed.

SK Gaming announced the news of Flobby’s death on Twitter, revealing that the player was involved in a car accident after leaving a farewell letter to his family.

“We are shocked, in disbelief, lost for words,” said SK Gaming, the organization Flobby represented for most of his career.

“We have to say goodbye to our teammate and colleague and, most of all, a dear friend to all of us. We will always remember him for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many.”

Flobby was one of the first members of SK Gaming’s Clash Royale esports division, created in April 2018. He played for the team in 2018 and 2019, notably helping it to a second-place finish at CRL Europe 2018 Fall in Los Angeles.

His last tournament was QLASH League 2, after which he remained with the German organization as a content creator.

Community pays tribute to Flobby

On Twitter, there has been a massive outpouring of grief and tributes in memory of Flobby.

SK Gaming Chief Gaming Officer Martin Marquardt said: “Justus was a truly wonderful person who always radiated warmth and brightened up every encounter. My heart goes out to his family at this unimaginably difficult hour. May his memory be a source of inspiration for all who knew him, like a stone that stands the test of time. RIP.”

Samuel ‘xopxsam’ Klotz, who plays for SK Gaming, wrote: “Farewell, my friend, we will miss you. You were such a good-hearted person and we shared so many great memories. Rest in Peace, Justus”

The official Clash Royale Esports account tweeted the following: “We are shocked and saddened to hear this news. Rest in peace, Flobby, you will be missed.”

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support are available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).