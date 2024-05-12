100 Thieves dominate VCT Americas & take Valorant title without dropping a set

100 Thieves have secured a first-round seed at Masters Shanghai and won VCT Americas Stage 1 after defeating G2 Esports in a one-sided grand final.

The chaotic Americas Stage 1 concluded with 100 Thieves lifting an NA trophy for the first time since 2020 and racing through the playoffs bracket without dropping a single series.

100 Thieves had a shaky group stage, going 3-3 before they eventually qualified alongside Leviatán and LOUD from the Omega group. Regardless, 100 Thieves made quick work of both teams to qualify for Masters Shanghai.

“I could have felt like a fraud if I came here and played bad,” said Kelden “Boostio” Pupello in the post-match interview. ”Coming to all new players, and all of them are so incredible. Winning it is insane to me cause all my teammates lost. It just feels good, to be honest.”

The victory over G2 was the second time 100 Thieves had beaten them in the playoffs. Right before the grand final, 100 Thieves brought G2 to the lower bracket, where they beat Leviatán to stay alive. While the first matchup may have been close, the Thieves swung hard in the final to sweep the Ascension team 3-0.

With Riot Games’ new international format, all first seeds from their respective regions will be granted instant access to playoffs for a guaranteed top-eight finish. Additionally, all first seeds will choose their opponent from those who fought through the Swiss stage.

This is the first trophy that 100 Thieves have earned in NA since First Strike in 2020, shortly after they signed their original roster. Since then, 100 Thieves won a Red Bull Home Ground at the start of 2022, an off-season international event.

In addition to lifting a trophy and getting an added advantage at Masters Shanghai, 100 Thieves will also receive three additional circuit points, which will count towards their qualification for Champions at the end of the year.