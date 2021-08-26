Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement Class of 2021 revealed

Featuring a wealth of legendary esports talent, the Lifetime Achievement Awards class of 2021 was announced on August 26th.

There’s no denying the amount of talent inside the world of esports. Every day some of the very best talent in the world gathers together to put on a show for their respective games and communities.

It’s not often that we get to celebrate those figures, but that’s exactly what the Esports Awards have aimed to do with the Lifetime Achievement award.

This year’s class features some of the most game-changing personalities around the scene.

Who are this year’s inductees?

Adam Apicella

A founding employee of Major League Gaming, Adam Apicella has mastered the live esports environment. After 16 years of hosting tournaments with MLG, he is now the CEO of Esports Engine and continues to bring the world of esports alive around the world.

He is perhaps most known for his involvement in the Call of Duty World League, where he defined himself as an ardent ally to the Call of Duty community.

Amy Brady & Amber Dalton

Together, these twin sisters created a safe space for women to gather together in the world of gaming and esports.

The PMS clan was one of the biggest gaming groups in the world, and at one point was the biggest clan on the entire Xbox Live platform. There are still thousands of members who remain active and continue to further the fight for women in gaming.

Michal Blicharz

Intel Extreme Masters has become a household name in esports, and that’s in no small part to Michal “Carmac” Blicharz. Over his fifteen-year career, he has become one of the world’s foremost experts in tournament organization. Today, he leads ESL as their Vice President of Pro Gaming.

Justin Wong

Even people outside of the world of fighting games know who JWong is. With a career that has lasted over 2o years, Justin has been a constant force for good both inside his community and out. He continues to redefine what it means to be a veteran presence in a scene that has very few of them.

MissHarvey

As a player, Stephanie Harvey was a force to be reckoned with. She collected five world championships across fifteen years and forced the outside world to recognize just how good women can be at video games.

Throughout her time in esports, she has been a champion for diversity and gender-inclusivity in gaming. She is now a director of development with Counter Logic Gaming.

Walshy

Dave Walsh was one of esports’ first superstars. In 2006, after only two years of being a professional gamer, he signed a one million dollar deal with Dr. Pepper and sparked national interest in the competitive Halo scene. He collected tons of accolades along his eight years as a pro player, as well as winning twenty-three total MLG tournaments, and setting the record for most consecutive tournament wins at nine.

After his retirement, Walshy took to the sidelines and joined the Halo Championship Series in a full-time commentating position.

It’s always nice to see remarkable people be recognized for their work and each of these individuals has earned their place amongst the esports elite. We’ll get to see who might be on their way to joining these icons when the Esports Awards show kicks off on November 4.