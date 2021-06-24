Esports Awards announce Industry finalists for 2021

The 2021 Esports Awards will be taking place on November 20, 2021 and the finalists for the Industry Awards — like Journalist and Coverage Platform of the Year — have now been formally announced.

Each year, the Esports Awards crown the most deserving winners in a variety of areas within the industry. From community content creators to hardware providers, the award show applauds dozens of parties that contribute to the scene’s growth.

Now, the Esports Awards have officially named this year’s “Industry” finalists, a nod to those who are often behind the scenes and helping the field grow. With these finalists locked in, fans can now go to the Esports Awards website to vote on their winners.

With eight different Industry categories to vote on and a number of qualified options in each, voters should have a tough time this year. Check out the full list of categories and finalists for each:

Esports Awards 2021: Industry finalists

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Tencent

Garena

Ubisoft

Psyonix

EA

Epic Games

Activision Blizzard

Valve

Esports Journalist of the Year

Jacob Wolf

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Ashley Kang

FionnOnFire

Kevin Hitt

Liz Richardson

Wasif Ahmed

Bloop

H.B. Duran

Esports Game of the Year

CS:GO

League of Legends

DOTA 2

Valorant

Call of Duty

Rocket League

PUBG Mobile

Rainbow Six Siege

Overwatch

Free Fire

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Dexerto

Esports Observer

SiegeGG

HLTV

Esports Insider

Liquipedia

Inven Global

EsportsManiacos

Dot Esports

Upcomer

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

ESG Law

Paper Crowns

Hitmarker

Discord

The Story Mob

ESEA

CAA

Aftershock Media Group

CSA

Mobalytics

Prodigy Agency

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Logitech G

Razer

ElGato

HyperX

Nvidia

Intel

AMD

Alienware

SecretLab

Corsair

SteelSeries

ASUS ROG

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Intel

Redbull

BMW

State Farm

Logitech G

Mountain Dew

HyperX

Alienware

Verizon

FTX

Cash App

KitKat

Esports Broadcast & Production Team of the Year

Riot Games

Beyond the Summit

Psyonix

FACEIT

Nerd Street Gamers

Garena

BLAST Premier

Esports Engine

ESL Gaming

Activision Blizzard

Those are all the finalists for this year’s Industry awards. The Esports Awards are returning to in-person theatrics for this year’s event, locking in a date and location in Arlington, Texas.

You can check here for more details about this year’s schedule and overall format.