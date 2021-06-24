 Esports Awards announce Industry finalists for 2021 - Dexerto
Esports Awards announce Industry finalists for 2021

Published: 24/Jun/2021 22:32

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @esportsawards

The 2021 Esports Awards will be taking place on November 20, 2021 and the finalists for the Industry Awards — like Journalist and Coverage Platform of the Year — have now been formally announced.

Each year, the Esports Awards crown the most deserving winners in a variety of areas within the industry. From community content creators to hardware providers, the award show applauds dozens of parties that contribute to the scene’s growth.

Now, the Esports Awards have officially named this year’s “Industry” finalists, a nod to those who are often behind the scenes and helping the field grow. With these finalists locked in, fans can now go to the Esports Awards website to vote on their winners.

With eight different Industry categories to vote on and a number of qualified options in each, voters should have a tough time this year. Check out the full list of categories and finalists for each:

Esports Awards 2021: Industry finalists

Esports Publisher of the Year

  • Riot Games
  • Tencent
  • Garena
  • Ubisoft
  • Psyonix
  • EA
  • Epic Games
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Valve

Esports Journalist of the Year

  • Jacob Wolf
  • Richard Lewis
  • Adam Fitch
  • Ashley Kang
  • FionnOnFire
  • Kevin Hitt
  • Liz Richardson
  • Wasif Ahmed
  • Bloop
  • H.B. Duran

Esports Game of the Year

  • CS:GO
  • League of Legends
  • DOTA 2
  • Valorant
  • Call of Duty
  • Rocket League
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Overwatch
  • Free Fire
Overwatch new Ashe skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Still kicking around before its sequel comes out, Overwatch is a GOTY candidate.

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

  • Dexerto
  • Esports Observer
  • SiegeGG
  • HLTV
  • Esports Insider
  • Liquipedia
  • Inven Global
  • EsportsManiacos
  • Dot Esports
  • Upcomer

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

  • ESG Law
  • Paper Crowns
  • Hitmarker
  • Discord
  • The Story Mob
  • ESEA
  • CAA
  • Aftershock Media Group
  • CSA
  • Mobalytics
  • Prodigy Agency

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

  • Logitech G
  • Razer
  • ElGato
  • HyperX
  • Nvidia
  • Intel
  • AMD
  • Alienware
  • SecretLab
  • Corsair
  • SteelSeries
  • ASUS ROG
Huke on Dallas Empire at CDL London
Call of Duty League
All esports rely on hardware and this year has some strong hardware finalists.

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

  • Intel
  • Redbull
  • BMW
  • State Farm
  • Logitech G
  • Mountain Dew
  • HyperX
  • Alienware
  • Verizon
  • FTX
  • Cash App
  • KitKat

Esports Broadcast & Production Team of the Year

  • Riot Games
  • Beyond the Summit
  • Psyonix
  • FACEIT
  • Nerd Street Gamers
  • Garena
  • BLAST Premier
  • Esports Engine
  • ESL Gaming
  • Activision Blizzard

Those are all the finalists for this year’s Industry awards. The Esports Awards are returning to in-person theatrics for this year’s event, locking in a date and location in Arlington, Texas.

You can check here for more details about this year’s schedule and overall format.

