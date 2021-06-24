Esports Awards announce Industry finalists for 2021

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 24/Jun/2021 22:32by Theo Salaun
The 2021 Esports Awards will be taking place on November 20, 2021 and the finalists for the Industry Awards — like Journalist and Coverage Platform of the Year — have now been formally announced.
Each year, the Esports Awards crown the most deserving winners in a variety of areas within the industry. From community content creators to hardware providers, the award show applauds dozens of parties that contribute to the scene’s growth.
Now, the Esports Awards have officially named this year’s “Industry” finalists, a nod to those who are often behind the scenes and helping the field grow. With these finalists locked in, fans can now go to the Esports Awards website to vote on their winners.
With eight different Industry categories to vote on and a number of qualified options in each, voters should have a tough time this year. Check out the full list of categories and finalists for each:
All the Esports Awards Industry finalists have been revealed, now it is your turn to support them and help them win.
✅ Go to https://t.co/vikY9wqyDZ and vote for those who have been the best ones in the esports industry in the last year pic.twitter.com/pVibTlZ5fv
— Esports Awards (@esportsawards) June 24, 2021
Those are all the finalists for this year’s Industry awards. The Esports Awards are returning to in-person theatrics for this year’s event, locking in a date and location in Arlington, Texas.
You can check here for more details about this year’s schedule and overall format.
