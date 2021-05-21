Esports Awards officially announce date & location for 2021 - Dexerto

The Esports Awards have announced an official date for 2021, and confirmed the awards show will be returning to its traditional live format.

Esports, like any other multi-million dollar industry, needs its own awards show, which is exactly what the aptly named Esports Awards provides.

In 2020 like every other live event dealing with ongoing global events, the Esports Awards went online for a socially-distanced show via stream. Awards were presented, and achievements recognized, but it just lacked that special flair a live event with an audience brings. The good news is, we’ll have a live show to look forward to again in 2021.

When are the 2021 Esports Awards?

November 20, Arlington, Texas. Be ready for the biggest night in esports. The Esports Awards returns. pic.twitter.com/4ftsfV1TjV — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) May 21, 2021

On Friday, May 21, The Esports Awards announced that the 2021 awards ceremony will be broadcast with a live audience once again from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on November 20, 2021.

So, who’s nominated for what this time around? We don’t know just yet, as nominations for various categories are still going on. Nominations for the “Community” awards wrapped up on May 20, and next up is the “Industry” category, with nominations due sometime in June.

Nominees for the “Creative” category will be revealed in July, and finally those for “Pro & On-Air Talent” will be due, last in September.

Once all the awards have nominees, you, the gaming public, will have the chance to vote on who you think deserves to win. We don’t have any exact dates for voting yet, but it should start after the last talent category is decided, and end before the show itself on November 20.

ESPORTS AWARDS 2021 NOMINATIONS CLOSING DATEShttps://t.co/Sy2h49KVIY pic.twitter.com/H0MJ2NnK2q — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) April 20, 2021

So if you want to see your favorite streamer, team, organization or online publication (hint hint) take home some hardware from what’s become the most prestigious esports awards show around, don’t forget to get your vote in.

We’ll have more information on all of the nominees, as well as an exact time and how to watch the stream as soon as that info’s made available, so be sure to check back.