Summit1g forgets what he’s doing in hilarious Escape from Tarkov fail

Escape from Tarkov is the survivalist’s dream, having to completely rely on yourself to keep your life going requires intense concentration – one that summit1g lacked for a second, resulting in a hilarious fail.

The first-person action RPG and MMO hybrid is back amongst the top on Twitch and YouTube alike and streamers like shroud, DrLupo, and others have been indulging in the fun.

Developed by Battlestate Games, the game takes hardcore survival to another level, forcing players to keep track of their food and water, raid time, as well as detailed health on each body part.

Features like these attract any type of audience but it all requires close attention, one thing that this streamer had a lapse of.

Summit1g gets distracted, leading to his demise

While playing Escape from Tarkov on December 23, Twitch streamer summit1g decided to give his opinion on a topic pertaining to being a good guy in the game.

This conversation was seemingly to fill the air as he had just begun a new game.

Less than a few minutes into it, the streamer kept talking and going about his business doing the usual things any player would do at the start of a match but this ended up this distracting him. Summit1g was still talking while entering the Interchange area and he saw an NPC.

Thinking this NPC was friendly he ignored it, but it was a fatal mistake.

The NPC turned around and immediately shot and downed summit, “Oh, I’m a PMC, I’m a PMC,” he said as he tilted his head back and covered his eyes.

“I was like, why is this guy shooting me?” he added. “Did I f**k up in some way? Oh yeah, cause I’m a PMC and I forgot to heal.”

Mistakes like these are a dime a dozen. Any player can get distracted in any game, but as the Twitch star showed, sometimes a mistake can be very costly.