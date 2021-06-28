Escape from Tarkov wipe confirmed for patch 0.12.11

Battlestate Games love to keep their fanbase on edge with sporadic Escape from Tarkov wipes, and it turns out that the next one is just around the corner.

While Battlestate Games’ action-packed military simulator Escape from Tarkov has somewhat fallen out of the streaming meta, the devs are working hard to ensure that the game remains as fresh as possible.

In the run-up to the title’s newest update, Patch 0.12.11, there have been sneak peeks hinting at a digital espionage-themed storyline, alongside images of (fabricated) Russian documents that have been heavily redacted.

Accompanying this new patch, though, is another pretty interesting feature that Tarkov fans both love and hate to see.

Escape from Tarkov wipe planned for new patch

Announced on June 28, Battlestate have confirmed that a full wipe will be accompanying the release of Patch 0.12.11.

There will be a wipe with patch 0.12.11#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) June 28, 2021

Often accompanying a wipe is a substantial update. Considering Tarkov’s devs do their big updates in style, the wipe heralds some great news on the horizon (even if you lose all of your loot in the process).

No doubt we’ll see the title’s storyline continue to evolve, especially considering the ominous teasers that have dripped out.

Will this finally be the long awaited Streets of Tarkov expansion? We’ll have to wait and see. For now though, make the best of your current loot, because it’s about to vanish real soon.

When is the new Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.12.11?

While there’s no set date for the patch, as part of their celebrations surrounding it Battlestate gave players 20% off of all pre-order editions and upgrades to the game.

This campaign ran until June 26, so the new patch’s arrival must be pretty imminent. As soon as we have more information, we’ll ensure this page gets updated.