Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.8 notes: Heavy Bleeding, SV-98 buffs, more - Dexerto

After a decent break, Battlestate Games is back with a brand-new Escape from Tarkov patch and we’ve got a full rundown on the 0.12.8 update notes for you.

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the next big EFT update and the developers are coming through in a big way. The 12.8 update comes with dozens of major changes, a heap of new content, and plenty to sink your teeth into.

While the developers couldn’t quite get the patch live on time, we’re just hours away from the latest changes landing on the live serves.

You’ll be forced to change your playstyle and adapt to all-new gameplay mechanics. Make sure you’re fully brushed up on all the biggest additions before dropping in and being stumped. Here’s everything you need to know.

First and foremost, all-new content is coming in hot. There are multiple new skills, items, mechanics, consumables, and more. When it comes to new features, the new ‘heavy bleeding’ function might be the most important to take note of.

This addition requires a special treatment item in order to stop the bleeding. Additionally, if you have been hit with the effect, you’ll leave traces of blood.

Moreover, there’s a ton of new equipment to sort through as well. Clothes, weapons, and of course, what EFT patch would be complete without new weapon mods? On offer this time around is a new M45A1 pistol, a KS-23 Shotgun, along with an RFB Rifle.

Well over a dozen quality of life changes and bug fixes have also been highlighted in the patch notes. You’ll notice that the lobby screen will be clearer than ever before. You’ll be able to automatically arrange your stash with a new button. And you can accept invitations to join friends with greater ease.

Alongside all of the fresh content and overall improvements to the game, you’ll notice some adjustments under the hood as well.

Perhaps most notably, the SV-98 will no longer have a delay before pulling the trigger. This has long been a frustration among the community but it’s finally in the rearview mirror.

Be sure to read up on the full patch notes below so you don’t miss out on any of the key changes.

Escape from Tarkov patch 0.12.8 full notes

Added:

New skill “Сrafting”

New skill “Hideout management”

New special item Compass The new item which will allow player to easily identify directions (azimuth) by pressing U key. This item will be equipped in the new unlootable slot (which means no one will be able to take your compass)

New type of bleeding – heavy bleeding may open with a lower chance than a normal bleeding. Heavy bleeding requires special treatment items to stop (also some medical kits have the property of stopping heavy bleeding). The character with heavy bleeding leaves traces of blood on the surfaces.

New consumable items – Esmarch tourniquet, hemostatic syringe, kvass beverage

Fast backpack dump the ability to quickly drop the backpack by double tapping the Z key

New third version of voice for BEAR

New faces and clothing for scavs

Voices of bosses (Glukhar, Sanitar and Reshala)

New character animations in the menu (on loading screen, in inventory, etc.).

New equipment:

New clothes for USEC and BEAR (tops and lowers)

New equipment (armored vest, chest rig, backpacks, headphones, helmets and berets)

New weapons and weapons parts:

М45А1 Pistol

KS-23 Shotgun

RFB Rifle

New mods for various weapons

Quality of Life changes:

Redesigned the group gathering screen in the lobby. Now you can see the character models of the group members with nicknames.

Added display of the object resource on the quick use panel

For mods, weapons, items moved by the mouse (drag’n’drop), added highlight of weapons, slots and mods where they fit (green – can be placed inside, yellow – can be combined / installed)

Option in the game settings – selection of the body parts color in the upper left UI element (a variant corresponding to the colors from the inventory on the “Health” tab and the old variant – red monochrome)

Options in the game settings to select the principle of displaying the combat interface elements (automatically hide or always show – quick access zone, endurance zone and the current stance and the current health state of body parts, all can be configured separately)

Added an ammo loading menu in the context menu of magazines in the stash

At the flea market, when buying more items than are left on sale, the remaining available quantity is bought

Automatic sorting of character’s stash, any containers, backpacks, etc. by “sort” button

On the preset or customization screen, the characteristics of the weapon in the characteristics window now change when pointing to the mod to be installed

In the kill list after the raid the field “distance” (showing the distance of the fatal shot) was added.

When you exit the game, we added a warning that the generator is on.

Added a counter for ready items after crafting in the hideout in the lower menu

At a flea market, current flea market filters are no longer applied to your list of offers and your wish list.

Sorting goods by category is now reset when moving between merchants

Width of scrollbar in the stash, merchants’ assortment increased

Added a hot key to unload the chamber CTRL+R.

Added a hot key to re-chamber ALT+R

Sent friend requests can now be cancelled

Added “accept all invitations” button

After death on the post-raid statistics screen, your character is now displayed in the equipment in which he was killed.

If the weapon has no magazine and there is no cartridge in the chamber, then by pressing the reload, the cartridge is now charged into the chamber (if there is a bunch of rounds in the pockets or vest).

Outside the raid, the stash can now be opened and closed by pressing the TAB hotkey.

Added display of “found in raid” status icon for canisters in the hideout generator area (if the canister is “found in raid”)

Now the “Empty” button is displayed as the last item in the drop-down menu of the canister selection for the Generator

Now the treatment at the therapist will be free of charge first 5 levels of character

Optimization

Iteration of animation system optimization

Optimizing the work of AI on the server

High Quality Color option (enabled by default, disabling can give a small performance gain at the expense of image quality)

Different shader optimizations

AI improvements

Added weapon swaying in bots movements

Improved phrases for the attack by scav bots players

The bots now respond to the player scav “Follow me” gesture

Fixed bot behavior in combat when its target is outside the door

Fixed bug when Killa boss reacted incorrectly to smoke

Improved automatic cover search system

Fixed one of the bugs, from which a player scav could not become an enemy for raiders in reserve bunkers.

Fixed one of the bugs that caused bots to pass through closed doors

Bots now respond to the sound of approaching behind their backs

Fixed bug when bot ignored player after blinding.

Fixed a bug when a bot did not react to shooting at it through a masking net

Raiders now attack the regular scavs

Bots now respond to BEAR, USEC fractions with appropriate phrases

Bots can now react to the sound of a knocked down door

Fixed a bug when killing guards did not change the role of left alive bots

Fixed:

Desync of on/off status of the flashlight

Bug, when the items of the killed PMC character had the “found in the raid” status for the scav character of the same PMC player, in the same session

A series of bugs with the ability of the character to look through the walls

A series of bugs with invisible characters after spawning

Bug with missing display of the list of weapon presets

Setting and removing mods now resets sight mode (to correct a bug with aiming without image in lens)

Bug of no animation for picking objects from a third person view

Error 228, when special characters were used to name a preset

A bug with the blocking of further use of context voice lines, if you open the inventory during the sounding phrase

Bug, when on the items selection window for weapon crafting in the hideout, offered parts were already installed on the weapon

Bug, when the effect of “painkillers” or “stimulants” was removed earlier than the shown time

Bug, when the inventory broke down and caused an error, if in raid you removed weapons through Del key

Bug, when the explosion of frag grenades did not impose a contusion effect

Bug, when the gun stopped firing in automatic mode, if you start to quickly press the fire button before holding it

A bug, when the state of the stock fold was desynchronised , if an operation with the stock was performed during the operation with the object

Different bugs leading to a close enemy spawn

Bug, when the message counter increased by the number of unread messages when a new message was received after a raid

Tooltips and UI objects hanging in the interface

Bug when the image froze in the optics after using a thermal imaging device

Different bugs related to the ability to move items from not fully searched vests, backpacks, etc.

Desync of the price of quick health treatment

Bug with duplicate of Prapors’ portrait in merchant menu

Fixed the duplicate image effect with heat haze effect

Bugs related to switching views to the hideout when the NVG on character is on

Error related to quick treatment when entering the Hideout

Bug, when the body took a static ragdoll position before touching the ground (problem with bodies hanging in the air)

Bug when the player would not receive the group status in the lobby

Bug when the resolution of the screen would not change after changing the screen mode

Bug, when you could open context menu in the window of item transfer

Error spam after suicide with a grenade, related to decal rendering

Bug, when jump action was in actions queue, if player tried to initiate jump, while laying down

Bug, when standing level didn’t decrease after quest fail

Bug of cycled animation, when installing weapon modifications while reloading

Bug, when healing wasn’t interrupted during load / unload of a magazine

Bug of healing animation getting stuck, while installing weapon modifications via DragNDrop

Bug of inability to unload a magazine, which was in the magazine case

Disabling buttons of installing and uninstalling video cards to a bitcoin farm, during sending of query related to interaction with them

Various fixes and visual improvements of interfaces

Bug, when changes to marker on a map were not saved

Bug, when game client was unable to close after 601 backend error for online and offline raids

Many different fixes on locations

Various fixes related to rain and soaking of surfaces

Various fixes for backend, related to increase the backend and overall game stability

Bug, when armor didn’t receive any damage from explosions of AGS and FN GL40 grenades

Delay before pulling the trigger of SV-98

Fixes related to delayed actions on the lobby screen when gathering a group

Bugs with the elite level of Vitality and Attention skills

Various fixes of minor bugs and errors

Changed: