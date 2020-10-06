 YouTuber ZHC covers $10m mansion with paint in biggest project yet - Dexerto
YouTuber ZHC covers $10m mansion with paint in biggest project yet

Published: 6/Oct/2020 14:17 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 16:41

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: ZHC

Popular YouTuber Zachary ‘ZHC’ Hsieh has painted an entire house worth $10 million in his latest video, in one of his most insane projects yet.

The 21-year-old has a whopping 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is well-known for often collaborating with influencers or gifting incredible works of art to other internet stars.

More recently ZHC gifted a custom-design white jeep to TikToker Addison Rae featuring colorful fruit and an Addison Rae sticker. The car has been glimpsed multiple times in videos with the Hype House. Lil Huddy and Charli D’Amelio were also involved in a video where he gave them custom-designed iPhone 11s.

In his latest video, ZHC can be seen walking into a completely bare mansion worth $10 million with his team of other artists. He described this as the biggest project he has ever attempted.

ZHC giant mansion paint house
Instagram: ZHC
The huge house took 30 days to paint in full.

At first, it looks as though this challenge he’s set himself is impossible, especially since he added another layer to the already difficult task: if the team doesn’t finish customizing the house in 30 days, they have to give away the whole house.

He set himself the task of painting a dragon that stretched from one side of the house to the other. This singular design took the entire 30 days to complete, and he even had to buy and assemble a scaffold in the process.

Other designs included a giant hole in the wall looking into space, an explosion of fruit, and a giant light bulb. The group of artists also painted a life-sized mural of ZHC himself by drawing around his body and tracing a projection on the wall.

His subscriber’s also got to make their own contributions. Some subscribers sent their creations to be put up in the giant gallery of a house, and others came to the mansion to paint on the walls in person, with one creating a Simpson’s version of ZHC and his girlfriend. Three more subscribers arrived at the house to compete in a finger-painting challenge for the chance to win a custom painted MacBook Pro.

ZHC showed off other insanely impressive features in his house too, including a home cinema, a smoothie bar, a new art studio complete with LED lights, and a pit of candy for his girlfriend.

While the team managed to complete the challenge in 30 days, ZHC teased that he might give away an entire house in the future.

Barstool owner Dave Portnoy reveals they’re 99.9% leaving SiriusXM

Published: 7/Oct/2020 20:10 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 20:14

by Michael Gwilliam
SiriusXM

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has appeared to confirm that the popular website’s SiriusXM channel will be moving on satellite radio, claiming he was “99%” sure they were leaving.

The satirical sports website announced its SiriusXM channel back in November of 2017 and launched a few months later in January 2018.

Now, however, it seems like the deal is done and so is Barstool.

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports’ founder took to Twitter to announce that it was looking extremely unlikely that the channel would continue on SiriusXM.

“I’d say we’re 99.9% out of Sirius,” he revealed. “We aren’t in same stratosphere in terms of negotiations.”

“We will just move on to new platforms as always. Our crowd will follow as always,” the Barstool founder added.

It’s unclear exactly where they will move to and Portnoy, who has grown increasingly famous over the years in part to his viral pizza reviews, offered no clues.

Dave Portnoy eats pizza for a review
YouTube/One Bite Pizza Reviews
Dave Portnoy’s pizza reviews have gone viral.

One possible destination spot could very well be Spotify, which shocked the industry by signing Joe Rogan and his podcast to an exclusive deal.

While Portnoy didn’t elaborate on the type of deal he would like, it sounds like he’s being severely low-balled by the satellite radio company, hence his aggressive-sounding tweet.

This news comes as Bloomberg has reported that Howard Stern is nearing a massive $120M a year deal – a step above from his previous deals at $80 to $100 million a year.

If those reports are right, it’s a sign that Sirius XM is willing to pay some serious cash, but apparently not when it comes to keeping Barstool within its network.

“See this is why I can’t work for peanuts,” Portnoy said in response to the Stern report. “I’m not Stern. But I’m not nobody either.”

We’ll just have to see what the future holds for both SiriusXM and Barstool, and if a deal can be salvaged.