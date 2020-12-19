Logo
YouTuber Pyrocynical slams ‘lying’ accusations over grooming scandal

Published: 19/Dec/2020 16:01

by Luke Edwards
Pyrocynical on YouTube

Pyrocynical

After he denied allegations of grooming a 15-year-old, English YouTuber Pyrocynical has called a public Google Document, which aimed to dispute his claims, “disingenuous.” 

On October 29, commentary YouTuber Pyrocynical was accused of grooming Twitter user Ivory Rasmus when they were 15 and he was 19. He promptly denied the allegations in a video posted to his channel, where he said: “[The] accusation is 100% false and incredibly irresponsible.”

Ivory Rasmus described Pyrocynical’s response as “a perfect representation of why victims don’t come out about their experiences” and added: “My hope with talking about this on a public platform was that I could progress the conversation around weeding out exploitation of minors.”

Since then, a statement written by a YouTuber called ‘Turkey Tom’ has been released, which refutes the claims made by Pyrocynical and “debunk every common counter-argument” made against Ivory Rasmus.

Pyrocynical condemns ‘lying’ Google Doc

In his latest video, Pyrocynical reiterated that the allegations were “categorically untrue”, and said: “I truly believe that the evidence I provided was enough, and for a time it was.”

He described the Google Doc as “poorly written”, adding: “This Google Doc is disingenuous, manipulative, and it fails to include so much of my original statement.

“It makes insane assumptions based on limited and broken evidence.”

Pyrocynical described their exchanges as “fantasy role play” and added: “There was no sexual interest. There were no nudes exchanged, his name, his appearance, just weren’t important to me.”

pyrocynical fishing
Pyrocynical on Instagram
Pyrocynical denied he was aware of the accuser’s age when soliciting images.

However, Pyrocynical admitted he was “negligent” in failing to verify Ivory Rasmus’ age. “I may have been young myself, but I was still old enough to know better.”

“I had absolutely no idea he was 15.”

While he continued the correspondences with Ivory Rasmus when he turned 16 – the legal age of consent in the UK and in Ivory’s home state of Pennsylvania – he added that he didn’t see the age gap as unethical because “it was just fantasy, furry garbage.”

“I didn’t want anyone to find out I was a degenerate and into this furry, role-play s*** – anyone would be embarrassed by that.

“[The document] is a severe case of tunnel vision, trying to right a perceived wrong.”

Pyrocynical apologized to Ivory directly, admitting: “It was stupid of me to message people about this furry stuff without taking into account the influence of my platform.”

Ivory Rasmus is yet to comment on Pyrocynical’s response.

Joe Rogan mocks Jake Paul for Dillon Danis prank and predicts fight

Published: 19/Dec/2020 13:24

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rigan next to image of Jake Paul
YouTube: PowerfulJRE / Twitter: jakepaul

Jake Paul Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan has reacted to a video of Jake Paul pranking pro fighter Dillon Danis with water balloons, mocking him for speeding off instead of fighting, and weighing in on the YouTuber’s chances against Danis.

Following the announcement that Logan Paul will be fighting Floyd Mayweather this coming February, conversation has amped up surrounding influencer boxing, particularly over the Paul brothers’ strengths and weaknesses as boxers.

Jake Paul recently beat Nate Robinson, knocking him out in just two rounds, though Robinson’s performance has been widely criticized, and people are hesitant to see it as a true reflection of Jake’s capabilities.

Jake Paul Conor McGregor $50m Offer
Jake Paul
Jake Paul flattened Nate Robinson in their November boxing bout.

Joe Rogan was one to defend the brothers against criticism of their abilities in episode 1580 with Andrew Schulz, saying “You’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. I know those guys like to troll. But Jake and his brother are legitimate tough guys.”

However, it wasn’t all praise for Jake, as in the same episode Joe went on to roast the social media star for his response after pranking Danis with water balloons.

They pulled up the clip on screen, showing Jake driving by Danis in the middle of an interview. He shouts “look, it’s Conor McGregor’s b**ch right there!” before lobbing water balloons in his direction.

Joe Rogan reacts to Jake Paul prank

“How did he know he was gonna be there,” Rogan said. “But then he sped away! Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away. Why didn’t he get out and fight him?”

He went on to say “let me tell you something. If Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re gonna get your arms broken, you’re getting your neck strangled off.” It’s clear that he holds Danis in high esteem, saying, “Dillon Danis is a world class grappler. Top of the food chain.”

Topic starts at 4:14

Rogan claims that the reason Jake didn’t fight the pro fighter after the prank is because “there’s no boxing gloves,” saying “it’s a whole different world son.” He seems highly skeptical of Jake’s chance of winning, but begrudgingly says “he might be able to.”

It seems as though next year could be a busy one for the Paul brothers, as well as the whole cast of fighters the pair have challenged to fights over the recent months.