 Tyler Oakley taking YouTube hiatus after 12 years of regular uploads - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tyler Oakley taking YouTube hiatus after 12 years of regular uploads

Published: 16/Dec/2020 21:57

by Virginia Glaze
Tyler Oakley taking YouTube hiatus
YouTube: Tyler Oakley

Share

OG internet star Tyler Oakley is finally taking a break from YouTube after consistently uploading videos to the platform every Tuesday for the past 12 years.

Creator burnout is a massive problem in the modern age. With the rise of full-time Twitch streamers, Instagram models, and YouTubers, it seems that everything in influencer lives must be turned into content, leading to a huge amount of stress and anxiety as their viewer counts rise and fall.

Over the past decade, a number of high-profile creators have taken extended breaks from their work, including the likes of JackSepticEye, Pokimane, and even PewDiePie, all citing burnout and stress from social media as reasons for taking a step back.

Now, it’s Tyler Oakley’s turn. Oakley, who has boasted a massive presence on YouTube since starting his channel in 2007, has uploaded a video every single Tuesday for the past 12 years, making his sudden break quite a big deal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tyler oakley (@tyleroakley)

Oakley announced his hiatus in a video on December 15, simply titled “See ya later,” where he cited frustrations with having to cancel projects amid the 2020 health crisis as a major player in his choice to step back.

That’s not all, though; the influencer also stated that he is shifting his focus to some upcoming projects, which he is excited to share with his viewers when the time comes.

“Now, I’m gonna be focusing on some other stuff, which I’m really excited about, and I’m really ready to develop out and make into some fun, new little things,” he explained.

However, he made sure to tell fans that he is not leaving the platform for good, a la Jenna Marbles. Instead, he claimed he would be back “at some point,” although he made no mention of when this would be to avoid giving himself a hard deadline.

“I am in no way closing the doors on YouTube,” he continued. “I have loved making stuff on this channel for years and years and years, and I intend to keep going as long as I still love it.”

Thus far, fans are supporting Tyler in his unexpected hiatus from YouTube — a major break for the star after 12 years of constantly creating content.

Entertainment

Nessa Barrett doesn’t seem to be aware she’s Josh Richards’ girlfriend

Published: 16/Dec/2020 18:35 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 19:36

by Virginia Glaze
Nessa Barrett doesn't know she's dating Josh Richards
YouTube: Josh Richards

Share

Josh Richards Nessa Barrett

TikTok stars Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards have been pulling a “Braddison” on their fans for some time now — and things are getting even more confusing, after Richards apparently admitted they’re dating, much to Nessa’s surprise.

For those out of the loop of social media drama, TikTok seems to have a string of high-profile couples taking over the viral video app, many of whom are trying (or have unsuccessfully tried) to keep their relationships under wraps.

Much like the on-again, off-again status of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s confusing romance over the past year, stars Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards have also bewildered their fans with a similar pseudo-relationship status.

After breaking up this summer, it seems that the TikTokers have started to get cozy once again, appearing in each other’s social media posts and seeming to be on good terms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Richards (@joshrichards)

However, Josh Richards may have dropped some knowledge on both their fans and Nessa herself, after seeming to confirm that they are currently dating during his BFFs podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“That’s his girlfriend,” Portnoy said of the situation.

“Yeah, that’s why she was on the show,” Josh explained.

It seems that Nessa, though, was not aware of this development, as evidenced by a comment she made of Portnoy’s TikTok on the entire fiasco.

“Weird,” she wrote. “I didn’t even know myself?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

Needless to say, it seems that this news is shaking up the TikTok world, with many commenters claiming the ordeal is “embarrassing” for Richards.

“Not Josh getting friend zoned,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry, but Nessa deserves WAY better than this boy,” another said.

Still, it does seem like the ex-couple has grown close to each other, with Richards also joking that he had “competition” after Nessa came out as bisexual earlier this month. In fact, Richards said that he’d known about her orientation for some time, but kept it to himself until she was ready to talk about it.

That just makes this latest development even more confusing, and fans are on the edges of their seats to see what comes next.