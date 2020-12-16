Tyler Oakley taking YouTube hiatus after 12 years of regular uploads - Dexerto

OG internet star Tyler Oakley is finally taking a break from YouTube after consistently uploading videos to the platform every Tuesday for the past 12 years.

Creator burnout is a massive problem in the modern age. With the rise of full-time Twitch streamers, Instagram models, and YouTubers, it seems that everything in influencer lives must be turned into content, leading to a huge amount of stress and anxiety as their viewer counts rise and fall.

Over the past decade, a number of high-profile creators have taken extended breaks from their work, including the likes of JackSepticEye, Pokimane, and even PewDiePie, all citing burnout and stress from social media as reasons for taking a step back.

Now, it’s Tyler Oakley’s turn. Oakley, who has boasted a massive presence on YouTube since starting his channel in 2007, has uploaded a video every single Tuesday for the past 12 years, making his sudden break quite a big deal.

Oakley announced his hiatus in a video on December 15, simply titled “See ya later,” where he cited frustrations with having to cancel projects amid the 2020 health crisis as a major player in his choice to step back.

That’s not all, though; the influencer also stated that he is shifting his focus to some upcoming projects, which he is excited to share with his viewers when the time comes.

“Now, I’m gonna be focusing on some other stuff, which I’m really excited about, and I’m really ready to develop out and make into some fun, new little things,” he explained.

However, he made sure to tell fans that he is not leaving the platform for good, a la Jenna Marbles. Instead, he claimed he would be back “at some point,” although he made no mention of when this would be to avoid giving himself a hard deadline.

“I am in no way closing the doors on YouTube,” he continued. “I have loved making stuff on this channel for years and years and years, and I intend to keep going as long as I still love it.”

Thus far, fans are supporting Tyler in his unexpected hiatus from YouTube — a major break for the star after 12 years of constantly creating content.