YouTuber goes viral for starting ‘Gay Burger’ restaurant chain

YouTube star Elijah Daniel has gone viral on social media after starting his very own burger chain — with an incredibly unique theme that’s turning heads across the net.

On February 9, Daniel — best known for his time as part of a humorous duo with fellow influencer Christine Sydelko — has gone viral, once again, as a result of his latest project.

This project, much like that of YouTuber MrBeast, is a restaurant chain, which specializes in hamburgers — more specifically, ones of the LGBTQIA+ variety.

That’s right: Daniels’ burger chain is quite literally called Gay Burger, and it boasts a charming marketing scheme of rainbow-colored wrappings and humorous names for its food items, including (but not limited to) the I Like Chicks chicken sandwich and Extremely Gay loaded fries (complete with “gayoli” sauce).

Daniels’ “Gay Burger” chain isn’t just for fun and shock value, though; the influencer is donating all proceeds from the restaurant to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which will be handled by his very own nonprofit org, Cult for Good.

Unsurprisingly, the initiative has gone viral on Twitter — a development that is quite humorous to Daniel, who has reacted to both the outrage and the hilarity surrounding his new venture.

That being said, Daniel’s viral idea was borne out of another YouTuber’s previous venture, with Daniel crediting his inspiration to MrBeast.

In December 2020, MrBeast unveiled his own burger chain, which similarly took the internet by storm as the entire social media sphere scrambled to try out the unexpected food from one of YouTube’s biggest stars.

“Gay Burger came along as a joke inspired by MrBeast Burger as a creative new way to raise money and help out small restaurants,” Daniel said of the project in an interview with Tubefilter. “It was originally a joke, where I just yelled, ‘I WANT A GAY BURGER CHAIN’ out of nowhere.”

BURGERS ARE GAY NOW BURGERS ARE GAY NOW BURGERS ARE GAY NOW BURGERS ARE GAY NOW BURGERS ARE GAY NOW — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) February 9, 2021

This is far from the first time Daniel has pulled such a stunt: In June 2018, Daniel also became mayor of ‘Gay Hell,’ Michigan — a prank that similarly saw him make international headlines.

Those interested in trying out Gay Burger can order from Los Angeles, New York City, and San Fransisco via DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub.