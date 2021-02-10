Logo
YouTuber goes viral for starting ‘Gay Burger’ restaurant chain

Published: 10/Feb/2021 0:54

Elijah Daniel goes viral for Gay Burger chain
YouTube star Elijah Daniel has gone viral on social media after starting his very own burger chain — with an incredibly unique theme that’s turning heads across the net.

On February 9, Daniel — best known for his time as part of a humorous duo with fellow influencer Christine Sydelko — has gone viral, once again, as a result of his latest project.

This project, much like that of YouTuber MrBeast, is a restaurant chain, which specializes in hamburgers — more specifically, ones of the LGBTQIA+ variety.

That’s right: Daniels’ burger chain is quite literally called Gay Burger, and it boasts a charming marketing scheme of rainbow-colored wrappings and humorous names for its food items, including (but not limited to) the I Like Chicks chicken sandwich and Extremely Gay loaded fries (complete with “gayoli” sauce).

Daniels’ “Gay Burger” chain isn’t just for fun and shock value, though; the influencer is donating all proceeds from the restaurant to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which will be handled by his very own nonprofit org, Cult for Good.

Unsurprisingly, the initiative has gone viral on Twitter — a development that is quite humorous to Daniel, who has reacted to both the outrage and the hilarity surrounding his new venture.

That being said, Daniel’s viral idea was borne out of another YouTuber’s previous venture, with Daniel crediting his inspiration to MrBeast.

MrBeast Burger opening
YouTube: Mr Beast
YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson went viral after starting his very own restaurant chain, which was surprisingly well-received by consumers.

In December 2020, MrBeast unveiled his own burger chain, which similarly took the internet by storm as the entire social media sphere scrambled to try out the unexpected food from one of YouTube’s biggest stars.

“Gay Burger came along as a joke inspired by MrBeast Burger as a creative new way to raise money and help out small restaurants,” Daniel said of the project in an interview with Tubefilter. “It was originally a joke, where I just yelled, ‘I WANT A GAY BURGER CHAIN’ out of nowhere.”

This is far from the first time Daniel has pulled such a stunt: In June 2018, Daniel also became mayor of ‘Gay Hell,’ Michigan — a prank that similarly saw him make international headlines.

Those interested in trying out Gay Burger can order from Los Angeles, New York City, and San Fransisco via DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub.

Lawyer goes viral after accidentally turning on filter during meeting: “I’m not a cat”

Published: 9/Feb/2021 22:16 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 22:19

A clip from a virtual hearing on Zoom, in which a lawyer accidentally turns on a kitten filter, has gone viral on Twitter, resulting in millions upon millions of views within only a few hours.

With Zoom slowly taking over the everyday lives of workers over the past year, more and more people have been discovering just how versatile the app is – including the many filters you can turn on while using it, which can result in pretty hilarious moments.

One place you probably wouldn’t want the filter to turn on, however, is during a virtual court hearing. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to one lawyer during a recent hearing for the 394th Judicial District Court.

In a clip that has now gone insanely viral on Twitter, Lawyer Rod Ponton is seen accidentally turning on an adorable kitten filter. Unfortunately, neither he nor his assistant can seem to figure out how to shut it off, resulting in some hilarious faces being made with the filter.

The best part, however, comes at the end, when the lawyer proclaims “I’m here live, I’m not a cat” – which produces a clear chuckle from the another person in the call. Even the judge seems to be holding back laughter during the whole exchange.

The whole incident ended up going completely viral online, garnering 7.5 million views in just a few hours at the time of writing – and it’s pretty easy to see why. Seeing something that’s supposed to be dead serious go off the rails in such a magnificent way will never not be funny.

The judge in the meeting even posted online about it, proclaiming that people should always check to make sure filters are off before joining something as serious as a hearing.

At the end of the day, however, it’s hard not to feel bad for the lawyer, as he’s clearly trying his best to shut off the filter. Here’s hoping that the next time he joins one of these types of meetings, he follows the judge’s advice and checks twice.