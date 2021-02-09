Logo
TikTok’s Amazon Leggings craze: Seasum leggings go viral thanks to new trend

Published: 9/Feb/2021 16:30

by Alice Hearing
viral seasum amazon leggings TikTok
TikTok: abbieherbert/ TikTok: meipangtar

TikTok can make the craziest things go viral, from cranberry juice to gorilla glue. But the latest thing everyone is buying because of the app is one particular brand of leggings.

In the past year, certain products have seen sales rapidly rise as a direct result of popular TikTok trends. Ocean spray cranberry juice benefited massively after Doggface’s skateboarding video, and skincare brand The Ordinary enjoyed a boost after their products were recommended in multiple TikToks.

Thanks to a new trend, yoga pants are next. Everyone on TikTok is dying to buy a pair of these fitness leggings from Amazon seller Seasum, and it’s because they’re supposed to make your butt look amazing.

Since the end of 2020, TikTokers have been purchasing these leggings, and some have been filming reactions from their significant others. User @crawfishplatano racked up 2.6 million likes on a video where she sneakily filmed her boyfriend coming home to find her wearing the leggings. Safe to say his jaw dropped.

@crawfishplatanoGuess I’m getting every color 🤷🏽‍♀️ ##LoveStory ##leggings ##fyp ##foryou♬ Pull Over – Trina

As he walked in, he looked visibly amazed and said “now baby, where did you get them?.. Baby that a*s,” before even exclaiming that he wanted some himself adding, “you gotta send me the link then we both getting them in every color.”

In even more TikToks, one woman recorded her husband’s reaction after he got home from work, and he was caught simply just staring, while in another a man lifted his girlfriend up and exclaimed “We’re making another baby!”

TikToker Abbie Herbert’s husband also enjoyed her purchase, and said “Do they come in different colors? You should get them all…I need to get myself a pair of those.”

@abbieherbert_THE END OMG 😱😭! ##tiktokleggings ##leggings ##viral ##surprise ##react ##couplegoals ##fyp ##4u ##pregnant ##sass ##trend♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

Where to buy the leggings

There are a few different brands of leggings that according to TikTok, will all achieve similar results. The most popular brand for getting the desired look is Seasum, and more specifically the Honeycomb textured yoga pants that they sell. They come in several different colors and patterns and are at an affordable price of no more than $31.

There are also other options that achieve the same effect and the names can normally be found in the comment section underneath viral TikToks about the leggings. These include brands called DCCDU and AIMILIA — both can be found on Amazon for similar prices.

xQc slams Twitch streamer Jinny as “irresponsible” over her Texas stay

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:18

by Calum Patterson
Jinnytty and xQc
Twitch: xQc / Jinnytty

Popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty announced on February 6 that she was leaving Texas, citing the lockdown restrictions as part of the reason. But some have been critical of her explanation, including top streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Jinny has been staying with the OTK content group in Texas, alongside fellow Twitch streamer Esfand.

On February 6, she broke down in tears as she revealed her plans to leave with her brother, returning to Korea. A number of factors contributed, including her visa situation and Esfand’s busy schedule.

But, some viewers took issue with her complaints about the social restrictions in place. Texas is one of the most hard-hit places by the ongoing crisis, and so strict rules have been applied in the state.

Twitch streamer Jinny in Germany
Twitch/JinnyTTY
Jinny has been living in Texas, but now plans to return to Korea.

Jinny and her brother had hoped to travel within the US, but all of that was of course, not possible. Reacting to the situation, xQc called it “irresponsible.”

“I thought it was extremely irresponsible,” he said. “For some of these streamers to say what they’re saying, while living in Texas. Out of any place on earth or in the United States, Texas, which is one of the worst f**king case rates out there. Everyone’s f**king dying.

“‘Oh but I want to go outside and have some fun,'” he said, mockingly. “What is wrong with you man?”

And xQc wasn’t the only streamer to feel this way. OTK co-founder Mizkif expressed similar concern that Jinny wasn’t taking the situation as seriously as others.

“I feel like [Jinny] doesn’t understand the situation as much as she should,” he said on stream. “[Asmongold’s] mom is super sick, Tips just had a baby, Russell has the immune system of a child.”

Mizkif said that the OTK group, in general, felt it was best if Jinny, and her brother, were to leave.

Jinny has said that she hopes to come back in the future, potentially in the Summer, depending on where the situation stands at that time. For now, it looks like she’s headed back to Korea, an outcome that should suit everyone for the time being.