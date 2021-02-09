TikTok’s Amazon Leggings craze: Seasum leggings go viral thanks to new trend

TikTok can make the craziest things go viral, from cranberry juice to gorilla glue. But the latest thing everyone is buying because of the app is one particular brand of leggings.

In the past year, certain products have seen sales rapidly rise as a direct result of popular TikTok trends. Ocean spray cranberry juice benefited massively after Doggface’s skateboarding video, and skincare brand The Ordinary enjoyed a boost after their products were recommended in multiple TikToks.

Thanks to a new trend, yoga pants are next. Everyone on TikTok is dying to buy a pair of these fitness leggings from Amazon seller Seasum, and it’s because they’re supposed to make your butt look amazing.

Since the end of 2020, TikTokers have been purchasing these leggings, and some have been filming reactions from their significant others. User @crawfishplatano racked up 2.6 million likes on a video where she sneakily filmed her boyfriend coming home to find her wearing the leggings. Safe to say his jaw dropped.

As he walked in, he looked visibly amazed and said “now baby, where did you get them?.. Baby that a*s,” before even exclaiming that he wanted some himself adding, “you gotta send me the link then we both getting them in every color.”

In even more TikToks, one woman recorded her husband’s reaction after he got home from work, and he was caught simply just staring, while in another a man lifted his girlfriend up and exclaimed “We’re making another baby!”

TikToker Abbie Herbert’s husband also enjoyed her purchase, and said “Do they come in different colors? You should get them all…I need to get myself a pair of those.”

Where to buy the leggings

There are a few different brands of leggings that according to TikTok, will all achieve similar results. The most popular brand for getting the desired look is Seasum, and more specifically the Honeycomb textured yoga pants that they sell. They come in several different colors and patterns and are at an affordable price of no more than $31.

There are also other options that achieve the same effect and the names can normally be found in the comment section underneath viral TikToks about the leggings. These include brands called DCCDU and AIMILIA — both can be found on Amazon for similar prices.