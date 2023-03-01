YouTuber Buba100x choked by rapper Maino after joking about ‘beating his ass’

YouTube prankster Buba100x went viral on social media after he got put in a chokehold by rapper Maino for provoking him in an interview.

In a viral video, Brooklyn rapper Maino was seen putting Buba100x in a chokehold following a tense confrontation during an interview.

It all started when the YouTuber asked the rapper if he could borrow his chain. “I can’t borrow your chain? Let me borrow it,” he told Maino. “Let me put on your chain so I can see how it feel. I wanna see how it feel to have on the chain.”

“You wanna borrow my chain?” Maino responded, growing visibly irritated. “See now you just chatting, I gave you a time now you just chatting.”

Buba did not seem to get the message, however, as he continued trying to provoke the rapper.

“On a scale of 1-10, how badly do you think I can beat your ass?” he asked. But before he could finish, Maino grabbed the YouTuber by the throat.

In another video posted by a bystander, he was seen pinning Buba down by his neck. “I just told you, it’s not just a stupid video don’t play with me,” Maino told the prankster.

Maino claims chokehold was part of a prank

After the clip started popping off on various social media platforms, Maino claimed that the whole thing was staged.

During his appearance on Angela Yee’s ‘Yee Tea’ podcast, he was asked about the viral video.

“It was all part of the prank. It was fake,” he said. “I wanted to make it look real.”

However, Angela Yee did not seem to buy it. “I think it was a prank, but it was not involving Maino in advance,” she said before telling Maino, “It doesn’t seem like you.”

The rapper replied, “Sometimes we change, baby.”

Buba100x, who has over half a million subscribers on YouTube, is known for his pranks which include provoking and trolling rappers in interviews.

While Maino insists that the choke-out was all an act he was involved in, many fans are struggling to believe him, as the YouTuber’s reaction seemed “too realistic.”

