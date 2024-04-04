YourFellowArab reveals how fans helped him get released after Haiti kidnapping

YouTuber YourFellowArab issued a huge thank you to viewers and supporters for helping him get released after being held for ransom by kidnappers in Haiti.

YourFellowArab was held against his will for two weeks by 400 Mawozo gang leader Lanmò Sanjou, before fellow gang boss Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier intervened and arranged for him to be released.

The content creator, who is known for traveling to dangerous places, claimed he was held in the middle of the Haitian Desert in a concrete shack surrounded by barbed wire. The kidnappers reportedly demanded $600,000, but he was able to be released without paying the large sum.

Now that he’s arrived home, the YouTuber shared his appreciation to his fans for all their help when he needed them the most.

“Everyone from the Fortnite days to everyone after it, the support you showed us in a time of vulnerability was more than I could have ever asked for,” he said.

“Whether you offered to help with the ransom or whether you spread the word by just replying to a post, you know who you are & I’m very thankful for the gesture of love that you all offered.”

According to Arab, social media ended up being the key to his release as it created “global pressure” on the 400 Mawozo gang that, when combined with “a variety of factors behind-the-scenes” resulted in him being home safe.

Despite being kidnapped and going through a brutal experience, Arab even apologized for a video he posted hating on Haiti, explaining that he was frustrated, but loves the country for its beauty. Plus, he even wants to return one day.

“I hope that next time I come back I can be shown around properly and show the beautiful parts and people of this country for the world to see,” he added.